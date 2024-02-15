Inventhelp Inventor Develops Entertaining New Card Game (CNC-968)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an entertaining new card game to enjoy with family and friends," said an inventor, from Winston Salem, N.C., "so I invented BY ANY CHANCE. My fun and challenging design would incorporate both elements of chance and strategy."
The invention provides a fun card game of chance and strategy for all ages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional card games. As a result, it provides added fun and entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition. The invention features a fun and educational design that is easy to play so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of
InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CNC-968, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
MENAFN15022024003732001241ID1107857747
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.