Inventhelp Inventor Develops Entertaining New Card Game (CNC-968)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an entertaining new card game to enjoy with family and friends," said an inventor, from Winston Salem, N.C., "so I invented BY ANY CHANCE. My fun and challenging design would incorporate both elements of chance and strategy."

The invention provides a fun card game of chance and strategy for all ages. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional card games. As a result, it provides added fun and entertainment. It also could spark friendly competition. The invention features a fun and educational design that is easy to play so it is ideal for adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CNC-968, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

