(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Slick City unveils their franchise opportunity as they work towards their mission of bringing all-ages fun to cities throughout the U.S. with their proprietary and cutting-edge "dry slide" technology

Slick City – inventors of the world's first indoor slide park designed for all ages - is thrilled to announce it is launching into the franchising world.

Slick City Action Park Begins Offering Revolutionary Indoor Slide Park Franchises

The brand, which currently has three corporate locations in Denver, CO, St. Louis, MO, and Houston, TX (with Phoenix, AZ coming soon), is excited to begin their franchising journey after generating tremendous success at their first locations and receiving a surge of franchise inquiries, with over 300 groups sending proposals. Slick City plans to grant at least thirty protected franchise territories across the US in 2024. Between franchise and corporate locations, eight openings are planned by year end, and even more in 2025.

As experienced out-of-home entertainment spaces continue to boom post-pandemic, now is the perfect time for potential franchisees to partner with Slick City to deliver inspiring, engaging, and entertaining experiences to communities across the U.S. The brand's first locations have been hugely popular since opening, with an AUV (Average Unit Volume) of $4, and earning an average EBITDA margin of 45.9% across the first 20 combined operating months. With the out-of-home entertainment market valued at $287.3 billion in 2022 and estimated to surpass $497.9 billion by 2031, Slick City's sales to date are demonstrating incredible demand in a rapidly growing industry.

In addition to solid historical financial data, Slick City offers franchisees the benefit of partnering with a highly experienced leadership team. Slick City was founded in 2021 by Bron Launsby, an accomplished entrepreneur in the family entertainment space and a board member of the International Adventure and Trampoline Parks Association, when he partnered with the inventor of Slick Slide, Gary Schmit, to bring a new and exciting concept to the adventure park industry. The team has since grown to include senior management and advisors from Burger King, Sky Zone, Universal Studios, and other major experiential, retail, and franchise brands.



Bron's experience as a multi-unit franchisee fuels Slick City's dedication to exceptional network support and a framework that promotes franchisee ROI and profitability. Including vertically-integrated manufacturing that reduces startup costs, heavily tested operational systems, vetted suppliers, and a unique royalty step-down program that rewards successful operators.



However, strong sales performance, an adept team, and a focus on a frictionless franchisee experience are just the icing on the cake; the heart of Slick City is the core experience: its patented and proprietary dry-slide technology. Schmit developed the original Slick Slide during eight years of R&D, including consultation with a professor of tribology (the study of friction and wear) who worked on NASA space stations. The result, after years of focused development, is a nearly frictionless slide experience equivalent to a water slide, but without any water! Schmit's Slick Slide LLC now serves as a vertically-integrated manufacturing affiliate providing special franchisee pricing that keeps Slick City opening costs relatively low in the entertainment space, especially for such a unique and proprietary product. Slick Slide has also been aggressive in defending their intellectual property against use by would-be competitors, with over 40 patents filed or granted and several favorable settlements already reached, which helps protect the unique experience inside every Slick City Action Park.



"We are overjoyed to finally announce the opportunity to franchise Slick City," said CEO and Founder, Bron Launsby. "We've cultivated a strong brand vision and mission

based

on creating an inspiring, engaging, and frictionless experience for both the franchisee and the consumer. I'm thrilled to find new, motivated partners to join the Slick City family as we grow the brand."

Slick City is dedicated to constant innovation, and the brand will introduce new slide designs frequently. These new attractions are designed for easy retrofits onto existing modular slide towers, and their rollouts will ignite guest excitement about return visits. Besides pass sales to access Slick City's proprietary attractions, franchisees' revenue streams will include birthday parties, food and beverage, merchandise, group events, and fundraisers hosted at Slick City locations.

Beyond a patented and unique product, Slick City also has a veteran leadership team

ready to onboard and equip new franchise owners for success. "Franchisees will receive the unparalleled training and support of Slick City's experienced and knowledgeable leadership team," continued Launsby. "We are looking for franchise partners who are passionate about providing a great guest experience, have a background managing a business or experience in the family entertainment and franchising spaces, and most importantly, like to have fun; providing a great time for everyone is at the root of everything Slick City does."

Unlike other out of home entertainment parks, Slick City is an all-ages brand. The unique attractions are created for both the young and young-at-heart to enjoy and create new experiences with their loved ones, and has an unusually high rate of paid visits by adults and parents; currently more than 24% of revenue is generated from passholders over the age of 18! The all-ages appeal extends into exciting in-park events like Adult Night, Glow City, and especially birthday parties. Slick City has received awards and accolades including "Best Place for a Kid's Birthday Party" in St. Louis.

The initial franchise investment for a Slick City location is $1 – $3 (dependent largely on the size and existing condition of the lease space selected by the franchisee and approved by Slick City), and Slick City Franchise Group also offers discounted initial fees for those interested in becoming multi-unit owners.



For more information about Slick City's franchise opportunity, please visit



About Slick City

Founded in 2021 by Bron Launsby and Gary Schmit, Slick City's mission is to combine proprietary, "We've gotta do that!" attractions with an exceptional guest experience to inspire, engage and entertain thrill-seekers of all ages. Slick City offers a first of its kind experience as the world's first "waterless water park" that truly appeals to all ages. With three locations currently open near St. Louis, Denver, and Houston, the brand has seen incredible demand in the first years of operating. Committed to growth, innovation and the success of its network, Slick City unveils new proprietary slides frequently while protecting the benefits of its research and development for its affiliate partnership, including vigorous patent protection. It has 40 patents filed or granted (and counting) in the US and abroad for their proprietary slides. The brand is eager to expand rapidly throughout the U.S. and is looking for potential partners with a background in location-based, fast-paced business management who love to have fun and create engaging and inspiring entertainment experiences for others.



