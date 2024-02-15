(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Flavored Whiskey Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 62.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 65 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 105.18 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2032. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Diageo plc, Brown-Forman Corporation, Pernod Ricard SA, Constellation Brands Inc., Sazerac Company Inc., Heaven Hill Brands, Beam Suntory Inc., William Grant & Sons Ltd., Luxco Inc., Campari Group, and others. Austin, TX, USA, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Flavored Whiskey Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Malt Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Wheat Whiskey, Blended Whiskey, Corn Whiskey, Others), By Quality Types (Premium, High-End Premium, Super Premium), By Distribution Channel (Bars and Restaurants, Liquor Stores, E-Commerce, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Flavored Whiskey Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 62.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 65 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 105.18 Billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 6.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Flavored Whiskey Market @ Flavored Whiskey Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics: Innovative Flavor Blends : The Flavored Whiskey market experiences robust growth driven by the surge in innovative flavor profiles. Consumers seek unique and exciting whiskey experiences, spurring demand for creatively infused flavored variants. Mixology and Cocktail Culture : The flourishing mixology and cocktail culture significantly contribute to the market's expansion. Flavored whiskey's versatility as a key ingredient in cocktails propels its popularity among consumers exploring diverse and dynamic drink options. Consumer Taste Exploration : Consumer interest in trying new and unconventional whiskey flavors becomes a key driver for market growth. Brands offering a variety of unique and appealing flavors attract consumers seeking novel taste experiences. Strategic Marketing and Branding : Effective marketing and branding strategies play a crucial role in the Flavored Whiskey market. Brands invest in strategic initiatives to enhance visibility and consumer engagement, capitalizing on the trend towards flavored whiskey. Premiumization and Luxury Appeal : Rising consumer demand for premium and high-end products fuels market growth. Flavored whiskey, positioned as a premium choice, caters to consumers willing to invest in distinctive and sophisticated taste experiences. Limited Edition Releases : The introduction of limited edition flavored whiskey releases and collaborations become a trend in the market. Brands create exclusive and rare variants, generating excitement and attracting enthusiasts looking for unique offerings. Craftsmanship and Artisanal Appeal : The emphasis on craftsmanship distinguishes the Flavored Whiskey market. Producers focus on hands-on processes and meticulous attention to detail, aligning with consumers seeking authentic and high-quality products. Health-Conscious Consumer Choices : The appeal of flavored whiskey aligns with health and wellness trends. Consumers appreciate options with natural ingredients and minimal processing, contributing to the market's growth as a health-conscious choice. Flavor Innovation and Pairing Experiments : Ongoing innovation in flavor combinations and ingredient pairings enhance the market's appeal. Producers experiment with unique flavors, spices, herbs, and botanicals, catering to consumers looking for distinctive and adventurous whiskey experiences. Request a Customized Copy of the Flavored Whiskey Market Report @ Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2023 USD 65 Billion Projected Market Size in 2032 USD 105.18 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 62.10 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.2% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Key Segment By Product Type, Quality Type, Distribution Channel and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Flavored Whiskey Market: COVID-19 Analysis:

Premium Indulgence during Lockdowns : The COVID-19 pandemic sees increased consumer interest in premium indulgence, benefiting the Flavored Whiskey market . With more individuals spending time at home, the demand for high-quality, flavored whiskey experiences grows.

Virtual Tasting Experiences : The shift to virtual experiences leads to the rise of online whiskey tastings. Flavored whiskey brands engage with consumers through virtual platforms, offering tasting sessions and educational events to maintain a strong connection.

Home Mixology and Cocktail Crafting : The surge in home mixology and DIY cocktail trends during the pandemic positively impacts the Flavored Whiskey market. Consumers incorporate flavored whiskey into their homemade creations, boosting sales and market visibility.

Comfort and Enjoyment : The association of flavored whiskey with comfort and enjoyment becomes prominent during the pandemic. Positioned as a premium and comforting indulgence, flavored whiskey resonates with consumers seeking relaxation and pleasure.

Sustainability in Production : Despite challenges, sustainability remains a priority in the Flavored Whiskey market. Producers continue to emphasize ethical sourcing and sustainable practices, aligning with consumer values and maintaining market resilience.

Digital Engagement Strategies : Recognizing the importance of digital engagement, stakeholders in the Flavored Whiskey market invest in online marketing and e-commerce strategies. Social media platforms and digital storefronts play a crucial role in reaching and captivating whiskey enthusiasts.

Boutique and Artisanal Resilience : The boutique and artisanal segment in the flavored whiskey market demonstrates resilience during the pandemic. Consumers show a willingness to invest in unique and premium whiskey experiences, supporting continued market growth.

Community Engagement Initiatives : Flavored whiskey brands actively engage in community support initiatives. From sourcing practices to social responsibility, brands align with consumer values, contributing to a sense of community and loyalty during challenging times.

Future-Forward Market Strategies : Anticipating sustained interest in flavored whiskey, stakeholders in the market invest in future-forward strategies. These include continuous flavor innovations, sustainable packaging solutions, and global expansion to cater to the evolving preferences of whiskey enthusiasts.

Flavored Whiskey Market – Regional Analysis

Europe: Europe stands as the leading global market for whiskey, and it is poised for substantial expansion in the forecast period. The consumption of whiskey in Europe is deeply rooted in cultural traditions and historical significance.

Notably, countries such as Scotland and Ireland, renowned for their whiskey production, have achieved international acclaim, with their traditional distilleries earning widespread respect and loyalty from consumers worldwide.

The European market reflects a strong appreciation for craftsmanship and a commitment to superior quality, aligning with the inherent qualities of whiskey.

One key factor contributing to the dominance of the European whiskey market is the region's refined and discerning clientele. European consumers exhibit a profound admiration for premium spirits, placing a high value on authenticity and heritage.

This preference for premium products, coupled with a willingness to incur additional costs for the sake of genuine and traditional qualities, has significantly contributed to the market's prominence in Europe.

The European whiskey market's stronghold is further reinforced by a consumer base that values the cultural and historical significance embedded in every sip of the cherished spirit.

North America: In North America, the whiskey market is propelled by key factors, including the dynamic evolution of consumer lifestyles, a surge in disposable income, and an increased demand for whiskey products, particularly among the younger demographic.

The substantial growth in the number of nightclubs, pubs, restaurants, and distilleries worldwide serves as a significant driving force behind the expansion of the market. The changing preferences of consumers, especially towards premium products, have played a pivotal role in shaping the whiskey market in North America.

As individuals increasingly seek high-quality and distinctive alcoholic beverages, whiskey, along with other options like wine, has become a popular choice, reflecting a shift in consumer tastes towards premium and unique offerings.

Asia Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region holds considerable potential driven by its expansive customer base, increasing disposable incomes, and the growing influence and adoption of Western culture. The market's growth is further propelled by the introduction of various new whiskey brands in the region.

An example of this is evident in the actions of Radico Khaitan, a prominent Indian IMFL manufacturer. In July 2023, Radico Khaitan announced the launch of four high-quality brands in West Bengal.

The introduction of Royal Ranthambore Heritage Collection Whisky, Morpheus XO Premium Brandy, Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, and Rampur Double Cask Indian Single Malt Whisky reflects the company's strategic response to the rising market demand for premium spirits in the region.

This move aligns with the evolving preferences of consumers in Asia-Pacific, showcasing a growing interest in diverse and high-quality alcoholic beverages.

Flavored Whiskey Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Malt Whiskey, Rye Whiskey, Wheat Whiskey, Blended Whiskey, Corn Whiskey, Others), By Quality Types (Premium, High-End Premium, Super Premium), By Distribution Channel (Bars and Restaurants, Liquor Stores, E-Commerce, Supermarkets, Hypermarkets), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

List of the prominent players in the Flavored Whiskey Market :



Diageo plc

Brown-Forman Corporation

Pernod Ricard SA

Constellation Brands Inc.

Sazerac Company Inc.

Heaven Hill Brands

Beam Suntory Inc.

William Grant & Sons Ltd.

Luxco Inc.

Campari Group Others

The Flavored Whiskey Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type



Malt Whiskey

Rye Whiskey

Wheat Whiskey

Blended Whiskey

Corn Whiskey Others

By Quality Types



Premium

High-End Premium Super Premium

By Distribution Channel



Bars and Restaurants

Liquor Stores

E-Commerce

Supermarkets Hypermarkets

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

