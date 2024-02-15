(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Antidotes Global Market Report 2024, the antidotes market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, driven by a combination of factors including poison control centers, regulatory approvals, and a heightened focus on industrial and occupational safety. The antidotes market is set to grow from $2.04 billion in 2023 to $2.23 billion in 2024 , at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing demand for antidotes to address a wide range of medical conditions and poisoning incidents.



Anticipated Growth and Market Dynamics

In the forecast period, the antidotes market is expected to experience strong growth, reaching $3.27 billion by 2028 , at a CAGR of 10.0%. Key drivers of this growth include the drug overdose crisis, emerging toxins, regulatory support, and the adoption of telemedicine and remote consultation services. Major trends such as combination antidotes, personalized poison management, digital poison control, and pediatric antidotes are expected to shape the industry landscape and contribute to antidotes market expansion.

Rise in Prevalence of Medical Conditions and Innovative Solutions

The rising prevalence of medical conditions such as opioid poisoning, cyanide poisoning, and benzodiazepine poisoning is expected to significantly propel the growth of the antidotes market. Antidotes play a crucial role in addressing or preventing poisoning incidents and countering the harmful effects of toxins on the body. For instance, in the US alone, there were approximately 45 deaths each day from prescription opioid overdose in 2021, highlighting the urgent need for effective antidotes to mitigate the impact of the drug overdose crisis.

Major antidotes market players are focusing on innovation to expand their market reach and provide better treatment options. Innovative products such as atropine sulfate injections are being developed to address critical medical needs. Atropine sulfate injection, a traditional injectable drug, is used as an antidote for organophosphorus poisoning, muscarinic mushroom poisoning, and to treat bradyasystolic cardiac arrest. Companies like American Regent Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are actively engaged in developing and launching innovative antidote products to meet the growing demand and improve patient outcomes.

Regional Landscape and Market Segmentation

North America emerged as the largest region in the antidotes market in 2023, driven by robust healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rates of antidote therapies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, fueled by increasing awareness, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for antidote products.

The antidotes market is segmented based on type, route of administration, application, and end-user, catering to diverse medical needs and requirements across different segments of the population.

In conclusion, the Antidotes Market Report offers comprehensive insights for industry players to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive business growth. By leveraging the detailed analysis provided in the report, businesses can identify market trends, develop innovative antidote solutions, and strategically position themselves to address evolving medical needs and market demands.

Antidotes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the antidotes market size, antidotes market segments, antidotes market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

