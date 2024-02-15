(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company's Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Global Market Report 2024, the myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) drugs market size has exhibited robust growth in recent years, with the market poised to reach $3.47 billion in 2024 , representing a notable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. This myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) drugs market growth trajectory is attributed to several factors, including the aging population, advancements in targeted therapies, increased clinical trials, and heightened awareness surrounding the condition.



Anticipated Growth in the Forecast Period

The forecast period for the myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) drugs market foresees even stronger growth, with the market expected to expand to $4.69 billion by 2028 , at a CAGR of 7.8% . This growth will be driven by factors such as genomic research, the emergence of immunotherapies, global healthcare expansion, and the identification of biomarkers. Noteworthy trends in this period include personalized medicine, combinatorial therapies, enhanced symptom management, and increased data sharing and collaboration.

Learn More In-Depth On The Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Market

Driving Forces Behind Market Expansion

The escalating incidences of myeloid leukemia are anticipated to be a primary driver propelling the growth of the myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) drug treatment market. Myeloid leukemia, a cancer originating in the bone marrow, impacts the production of various blood cells. MDS drugs aim to enhance bone marrow function by targeting the root cause of leukemia, thereby reducing complications associated with low blood cell counts, minimizing the necessity for chemotherapy and transplants, and improving survival rates for individuals with MDS.

According to estimates from the American Cancer Society, there were approximately 20,380 cases and 11,310 deaths attributed to acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults in 2023. This underscores the significant need for effective MDS treatments and underscores the potential for market growth.

Key Players and Market Focus

Major players in the myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) drugs market include Bristol Myers Squibb, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and many others. These companies are dedicated to developing new products to enhance patient outcomes, address specific customer needs, and adapt to the evolving healthcare ecosystem.

Recent drug approvals, such as venetoclax (VENCLEXTA), demonstrate the commitment of pharmaceutical companies to advancing MDS treatments. For instance, AbbVie Inc. received a Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for venetoclax (VENCLEXTA) in combination with azacitidine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in July 2021, highlighting the potential of these therapies in managing MDS.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Market Report

In conclusion, the Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Global Market Report 2024 provides comprehensive insights into market trends, growth drivers, and key players shaping the industry landscape. Businesses operating in the myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) drugs market can leverage these insights to identify opportunities, develop innovative solutions, and navigate the dynamic healthcare landscape to drive sustainable growth and improve patient outcomes.

Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) drugs market size, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) drugs market segments, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) drugs market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors' market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Blood Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2024

Bone Marrow Transplantation Global Market Report 2024

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





CONTACT: The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: ... Follow us on: LinkedIn: Twitter: Facebook: YouTube: Blog: Healthcare Blog: Global Market Model: