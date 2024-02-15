Pharma Industry’S Five Top Latest Markets – By The Business Research Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2024 and forecasted to 2033

Stay ahead of the competition with The Business Research Company's top five latest market reports in the pharmaceutical industry:

1. Cyclin-Dependent Kinase (CDK) 4/6 Inhibitor Drugs Global Market Report 2024



The market for cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor drugs has experienced exponential growth in recent years, surging from $10.18 billion in 2023 to an estimated $12.35 billion in 2024 , showcasing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3% .

In the forecast period, the cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor drugs market is poised for continued rapid expansion, projected to reach a substantial $25.17 billion by 2028 , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. Notably, major players in the CDK 4/6 inhibitor drug market are directing their efforts towards the development of advanced therapies, particularly combination therapies. These innovative approaches aim to redefine the treatment landscape, address unmet medical needs, and optimize patient outcomes by concurrently utilizing two or more different treatment modalities or drugs to enhance effectiveness.

2. Paclitaxel Injection Global Market Report 2024



The paclitaxel injection market has experienced rapid expansion in recent years, with its size soaring from $5.26 billion in 2023 to an estimated $6.02 billion in 2024 , reflecting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%.

Looking ahead, the paclitaxel injection market is poised for continued rapid expansion, projected to reach a staggering $9.85 billion by 2028 , boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.1%. This robust growth trajectory is underpinned by various factors, including the adoption of personalized medicine approaches, the development of biosimilars, the escalating cancer burden among the aging population, advancements in drug delivery systems, and evolving healthcare policy reforms.

3. Fentanyl Global Market Report 2024



The rising incidence of chronic diseases is anticipated to be a significant driver of growth in the fentanyl market moving forward. Chronic diseases, characterized by prolonged duration typically lasting three months or more and persisting over an individual's lifetime, necessitate effective management strategies.

In recent years, the fentanyl market has exhibited robust growth, escalating from $15.14 billion in 2023 to an estimated $16.22 billion in 2024 , demonstrating a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

Looking ahead, the fentanyl market is poised for continued strong growth, projected to surge to approximately $20.79 billion by 2028 , with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.

4. Ibrutinib Global Market Report 2024



Major players in the ibrutinib market are actively engaged in the development of innovative drugs, such as Imbruvica, aimed at enhancing patient care and outcomes. Imbruvica (ibrutinib) stands out as a kinase inhibitor utilized in the treatment of pediatric patients grappling with chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) following the failure of one or more lines of systemic therapy.

Anticipated to witness exponential growth in the coming years, the ibrutinib market is poised to reach a staggering $41.98 billion by 2028 , boasting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%.

In 2023, North America emerged as the dominant region in the ibrutinib market, underscoring the region's significant contribution to market growth and adoption. As the market continues to expand, fueled by innovations in drug development and growing patient needs, North America is expected to maintain its prominent position, driving further advancements and opportunities in the ibrutinib landscape.

5. Osimertinib Drugs Global Market Report 2024



Leading companies in the osimertinib market are strategically prioritizing the development of groundbreaking medications and securing approvals to fortify their market position. The surge in drug approvals, exemplified by innovations like Tagrisso, underscores the growing demand for more efficacious and safer treatment options. Tagrisso (osimertinib), a targeted therapy medication designed for non-small-cell lung cancer, represents a pivotal advancement in therapeutic possibilities for patients.

Forecasts indicate significant and rapid expansion in the osimertinib drugs market over the next few years, with an expected growth to $12.09 billion by 2028 , boasting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This anticipated growth trajectory is propelled by various factors, including the continuous enhancement of patient-centric care, ongoing clinical trials and research endeavors, the seamless integration of precision medicine, strategic pricing and access initiatives, and the expansion of global market reach.

