LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

15 February 2024

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce that 2,025,586 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company (“the Shares”) were allotted on 15 February 2024 pursuant to the offer for subscription (“the Offer”) contained in the prospectus issued by the Company dated 13 October 2023. The Shares were issued at offer prices based on an unaudited net asset value of 60.60 pence per share ranging from 60.60 pence to 64.81 pence.

Application has been made for the admission of the Shares to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc's market for listed securities on or around 16 February 2024.

In total the Company has allotted 44,284,442 Ordinary Shares to date under the Offer. Following this allotment there are now 273,582,794 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in issue.

