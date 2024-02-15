Cervical Cancer Studies Outline Innovative Treatment Options For Patients In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Allsup highlights importance of medical treatment records when filing a claim for Social Security Disability Insurance benefits

Belleville, Illinois, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundbreaking research studies of the latest cervical cancer treatments are illuminating new paths for patients and highlighting the importance of those medical efforts when seeking Social Security disability benefits, according to Allsup , the nation's premier provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation services. At least three studies, released in the past several months, represent significant advancements in treatment, screening and diagnostic techniques, contributing to the global effort to combat this disease.

These insights are important in guiding both medical treatment and financial planning.“Our Allsup professionals and claimants have seen incredible advances in medical treatment over the years, and these trends are important for individuals who are facing important decisions about their healthcare, choices about continuing to work, and planning for their financial futures,” said T.J. Geist, Principal Advocate at Allsup.“SSDI benefits are a key support for individuals navigating the path to medical stability or recovery.” Through its exclusive Disability Financial Solutions ®(DFS), Allsup offers specialized assistance to patients with cervical cancer, underscoring the critical role of financial resources in their treatment journey.

Key Research Findings on Cervical Cancer Treatments and Screening

Research highlights the critical link between HPV (human papillomavirus) and cervical cancer, with the virus responsible for the majority of cases. Vaccination against HPV, particularly recommended for individuals aged 9 to 12, has the potential to prevent over 90% of cervical precancers, which affect approximately 100,000 people annually in the U.S. Regular cervical cancer screening is essential for those aged 21 to 65, incorporating HPV testing followed by further assessments for those with positive results. Treatment for precancer varies, aiming to halt the progression to cervical cancer while minimizing negative effects, with strategies ranging from repeat testing for low-risk individuals to more intensive interventions for those at higher risk.

In evaluating treatment efficacy for stage IB2 to IIB cervical carcinoma, a 12-year study involving 626 patients compared neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by surgery (NACT-S) with concomitant chemoradiotherapy (CCRT). The study concluded that both treatments offer similar survival rates, suggesting either approach could be viable for patients at this stage of the disease. Further research on low-risk early-stage cervical cancer patients indicates comparable long-term outcomes for those undergoing minimally invasive versus open radical hysterectomy, with a 10-year overall survival rate exceeding 95%. This suggests the surgical method may not significantly impact long-term survival and disease-free survival rates in these patients.

Raising Awareness and Supporting Research

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month is a crucial time to raise public awareness about cervical cancer and the importance of early detection and treatment. These studies not only contribute to our understanding of the disease but also highlight the need for continued research and innovation.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

