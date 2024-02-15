Global Nutritional Supplements Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nutritional Supplements Global Market Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Nutritional Supplements Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the nutritional supplements market size is predicted to reach $569.83 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

The growth in the nutritional supplements market is due to the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest nutritional supplements market share . Major players in the nutritional supplements market include The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Pfizer Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co Ltd.

Nutritional Supplements Market Segments

.By Type: Vegan Sport Nutrition, Meal Replacement Shakes, Food Supplements, Other Types

.By Formulation: Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Soft gels, Liquid, Other Formulations

.By Ingredient: Botanicals, Vitamins, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fish Oils, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Enzymes, Other Ingredients

.By Distribution Channel: Supermarket/Hypermarket, Retail Pharmacies, Direct Selling, Drug Stores, E-Commerce

.By End User: Infant, Children, Adults, Pregnant Women, Elderly

.By Geography: The global nutritional supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nutritional supplements are any vitamin or mineral added to foods or diet that improves the nutritive content of the meal and occasionally supplies only those nutrients that customers are lacking. They are used to enhance diets and usually include vitamins, minerals, herbs, or amino acids.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Nutritional Supplements Market Characteristics

3. Nutritional Supplements Market Trends And Strategies

4. Nutritional Supplements Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Nutritional Supplements Market Size And Growth

27. Nutritional Supplements Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Nutritional Supplements Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

