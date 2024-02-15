Cortavo And Coreslab Structures Atlanta Join Forces To Advance IT Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We value reliability, efficiency, and security in our IT services. Cortavo has already proven their dedication to these values through their swift response to critical issues.” - James Spradlin, General Manager of Coreslab Structures AtlantaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cortavo, a leading provider of comprehensive IT solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Coreslab Structures Atlanta. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the realm of IT services, promising enhanced efficiency, responsiveness, and security for Coreslab Structures Atlanta.



Tiffany Bloomsky, President of Cortavo, expressed her enthusiasm for this partnership, stating, "At Cortavo, we believe that exceptional IT services are built on trust, responsiveness, and a commitment to our clients' success. We are thrilled to join forces with Coreslab Structures Atlanta and bring our expertise to the table. Together, we will revolutionize their IT infrastructure and ensure seamless operations."



James Spradlin, General Manager of Coreslab Structures Atlanta, shared his perspective on the partnership, saying, "Coreslab Structures Atlanta values reliability, efficiency, and security in our IT services. Cortavo has already proven their dedication to these values through their swift response to critical issues. We see this partnership as a significant step forward, and we look forward to achieving new heights in IT excellence together."



Mr. Spradlin pointed out the critical challenges he faced with his previous IT service provider and the reasons behind choosing Cortavo as the preferred technology partner. One of the key factors in selecting Cortavo was their commitment to on-site support, ensuring rapid response times even in critical situations. James Spradlin shared an anecdote about a recent incident where lightning struck, causing network issues. Cortavo's quick response and troubleshooting abilities left a lasting impression, solidifying their choice.



Cortavo looks forward to a long and productive collaboration with Coreslab Structures Atlanta, working together to achieve IT excellence and drive innovation.



About Cortavo



Cortavo, a distinguished Managed Services Provider (MSP), takes center stage as a trailblazer in the industry, redefining excellence in IT solutions. Renowned for its all-encompassing and swift services, Cortavo specializes in IT service desk support and implementing Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace environments. Our commitment extends to robust cybersecurity, ensuring organizations are fortified against evolving digital threats. Moreover, Cortavo stands out with professional services backed by engineering expertise, offering tailored solutions that align seamlessly with business objectives. From internet services and networking gear to end-user hardware such as PCs and monitors, Cortavo's comprehensive approach positions it at the forefront of the MSP landscape, delivering unparalleled support for organizations navigating the complexities of the digital age.



About Coreslab Atlanta



Coreslab Structures (ATLANTA) Inc. is a full-service design, manufacturing, and installation company specializing in custom hollow core floor and roof systems, vertical and horizontal framing members, and other elevated floor applications for schools, hotels, barracks, prisons, dormitories, condominiums, and more. With in-house design and installation departments, their customers enjoy one-stop shopping for budgeting, design, and planning from concept to completion. They are a licensed contractor throughout the Southeast, providing service to Alabama, Florida Panhandle, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.



