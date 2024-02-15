Honda And Acura Dealerships Dominate First U.S. EPA List Of ENERGY STAR Certified Vehicle Dealerships

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



7 of the first 8 ENERGY STAR certified dealerships represent Honda and Acura brands

Environmental Leadership Programs established by Honda and Acura are leading the auto industry toward more environmentally responsible dealer operations

Honda and Acura "green dealers" nationwide have collectively reduced over 275,000 metric tons in CO2 emissions, while saving more than $50 million in energy costs Honda has shared its Green Dealer Guide online to enable dealers of any brand to use the step-by-step resource to reduce their energy and water consumption

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 15,

2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Honda and Acura dealerships have earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) first ENERGY STAR certification for vehicle dealerships, recognizing them as among the most energy-efficient dealerships in the country. With support from the Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs , the auto industry's first programs focused on reducing the environmental impact of dealerships, these dealers continuously look for ways to reduce energy consumption year over year, in line with Honda's own global goal of carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050.

Continue Reading

7 of the first 8 ENERGY STAR certified dealerships represent Honda and Acura brands

Brandfon Honda in Branford, Connecticut, generates as much, or more renewable energy on-site than it uses over a one-year period.

Post this

Vehicle dealerships that earn the prestigious ENERGY STAR certification use significantly less energy and contribute fewer greenhouse gas emissions than typical facilities. Of the eight ENERGY STAR certified dealerships to receive this designation, seven were Honda and Acura dealerships:



Acura of Sherman Oaks , Sherman Oaks, California

Brandfon Honda , Branford, Connecticut

Coggin Honda Orlando , Orlando, Florida

DCH Tustin Acura , Tustin, California

Island Honda , Kahului, Hawaii

Marin Acura , Corte Madera, California Thayer Honda , Bowling Green, Ohio

"Honda has been working with our dealer partners for over a decade to support them in

reducing energy and water consumption, and we applaud our Honda and Acura dealers for earning the first ENERGY STAR certifications for dealerships," said Mamadou Diallo, senior vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. "These Honda and Acura green dealers have set the standard for others to follow in establishing environmentally responsible dealership operations."

According to the EPA, energy use in commercial and residential buildings accounts for one-third of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. To earn the ENERGY STAR certification, the seven Honda and

Acura dealerships demonstrated that they are more energy efficient than at least 75% of similar dealerships across the country. Using EPA's online ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager® tool, they assessed their energy performance based on 12 months of utility bills. The resulting 1-100 ENERGY STAR score, adjusted for weather and business activity, provided insight into a dealership's energy performance. All seven Honda and

Acura dealerships received scores of 75 and higher, making them eligible for the ENERGY STAR certification.

"To stem climate change, it's critical that every sector of the economy demonstrates leadership in reducing emissions," said Cindy Jacobs, Chief of EPA's ENERGY STAR Commercial and Industrial Branch. "On average, ENERGY STAR certified buildings, such as these Honda and Acura dealerships, use 35% less energy and contribute 35% fewer greenhouse gas emissions than their peers. We congratulate these dealerships for showing others that emissions reductions are possible through cost-effective energy efficiency."

Honda and Acura Green Dealers Reduce CO2 Emissions and Cut Costs

In 2011, Honda was the first automaker to develop a robust program that supports Honda and

Acura automobile, powersports and power equipment dealers in measurably reducing their environmental impact year over year. To date, more than 600 Honda and Acura automobile, powersports and power equipment dealers across the U.S. have collectively reduced CO2 emissions by more than 275,000 metric tons. That reduction is equal to eliminating the annual CO2 emissions associated with electricity use by over 53,000

homes.

The voluntary Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs are often referred to as the "Green Dealer" Program and demonstrate Honda's comprehensive approach to environmentally responsible operations that extends beyond its fuel-efficient vehicles and energy-efficient manufacturing operations. The program is structured as a yearly assessment to optimize existing and new facilities in the areas of energy performance, water efficiency and site practices. Participating dealers receive support with data collection, expert advice, implementation and results verification. Since the program's launch, the average dealership has reduced energy use by 20%, saving an average of $20,000 per year and $50 million in energy costs over the last 11 years.



In 2014, Honda publicly released its Green Dealer Guide online, offering dealers of any brand a step-by-step resource to reduce their energy and water consumption, while cutting overhead costs. Although it was created with dealerships in mind, any business owner can use the comprehensive guide to improve the environmental performance of their operations. Dealers and businesses also can use the Green Dealer Savings Calculator to add up potential savings based on energy efficient upgrades.

Quotes from Honda and Acura ENERGY STAR Dealers

Brandfon Honda President Jeffrey Brandfon : "At Brandfon Honda, we are honored to be recognized for this ENERGY STAR certification. We began the environmental improvement initiatives in 2010 and upgraded to LED lighting. Now, with solar power and an oil reclamation system, our building generates as much, or more, renewable energy on-site than it uses over a one-year period. Our building is now more energy efficient than 86% of similar properties nationwide. This initiative is a win: a win for our local community and our dealership."

Asbury President & CEO David Hult : "It is a great honor to receive an ENERGY STAR certification at our Coggin Honda Orlando dealership. At Asbury, we are committed to strengthening our environmental stewardship initiatives by optimizing energy use within our dealerships. We will continue to enhance our facilities with energy-efficient upgrades such as LED lighting, cutting-edge thermostat technology, and water and oil reclamation to further minimize our environmental footprint and better support our team members and customers."

Lithia & Driveway Senior Director of Marketing Pieter Hogeveen : "Lithia & Driveway is honored to receive ENERGY STAR certification at three of our Honda and Acura stores: Island Honda, DCH Tustin Acura, and Acura of Sherman Oaks. We have invested in LED lighting, efficient heating and cooling, and good energy management, and are committed to ensuring that all of our stores are saving energy, reducing emissions, and contributing to a more sustainable industry."



About Honda's Commitment to the Environment

Honda is working toward its global goal of zero environmental impact by 2050 through its "Triple Action to Zero" approach, including achieving carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities, 100% utilization of renewable energy, and resource circulation, utilizing 100% sustainable materials by reprocessing products back to raw materials and reusing those materials in the creation of new products.

Toward this goal, Honda will strive to make battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100% of auto sales in the U.S. and globally by 2040.

To reduce the environmental impact of its business operations, Honda also is offsetting CO2 emissions from its North American manufacturing operations through long-term virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for renewable wind and solar power that seek to cover more than 60% of the electricity Honda uses in North America. Honda also promotes environmentally responsible business practices with its suppliers and retail dealer partners

across

North America.

For more information about the Honda and Acura Environmental Leadership Programs, visit .

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.