China Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Analysis 2023: Market Concentration And Emerging Trends In Hardware And Integrated Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Report, 2023-2024" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

A comprehensive analysis of the commercial vehicle telematics industry has now been published, offering detailed insights into market concentration, leading company dominance, and emerging industry trends for the years 2023-2024. This in-depth report scrutinizes the intricate dynamics of the telematics hardware market, including T-Box, driving recorders, IVI systems, and smart gateways.

The commercial vehicle telematics market is witnessing a significant consolidation with predominant players bolstering their technical capabilities and establishing stable supply relationships. Notable among market trends is the increased concentration among leading hardware manufacturers, as reflected in their market share dominance.

The importance of a robust hardware foundation for the enablement of telematics services cannot be overstated. Hardware components like the T-Box, which functions as the nerve center for data exchange in telematics, are critical for enhancing operation efficiency and reducing vehicular costs and emissions across the board.

Key Components Defining the Telematics Landscape



Telematics control units (T-Boxes) continue to be pivotal in transmitting, gathering, and analyzing critical vehicle data for various stakeholders.

Driving recorders are essential for compliance with safety regulations and help in recording and tracking vehicle operational data.

In-vehicle human-computer interaction terminals (IVI) are gaining prominence with their expanding size and capabilities enhancing the driver's experience. Smart gateways are evolving to meet the increased demand for vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, accommodating the intelligent needs of both commercial vehicles and passenger cars with cost-optimized solutions.

The Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Report brings to light the significance of an integrated business model that incorporates hardware, algorithms, platforms, and services. This model is poised to become the future mainstream in serving multifaceted user requirements in a data-driven telematics environment.

Evolution of Telematics Ecosystem and Supplier Dynamics

As the industry progresses through various phases-from basic connectivity to V2V interaction and the Internet of Everything-original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers are increasingly breaking down barriers between hardware, data, and services. Entities such as Smartlink+ and iTink have emerged, specializing in the provision of comprehensive telematics solutions for commercial vehicles, from lifecycle management to enhanced safety and efficiency.

With telematics suppliers expanding their scope towards advanced driver-assistance systems (AD/ADAS) and smart cockpit technologies, commercial vehicle connectivity is fast aligning with the advancements typically seen in passenger cars. The industry report details how suppliers are innovating in smart gateway and domain controller technologies, integrating AD/ADAS for improved safety, and evolving the intelligent cockpit for commercial vehicle-specific scenarios.

This research is an indispensable resource for industry stakeholders seeking to navigate the rapidly shifting landscape of commercial vehicle telematics. A timely investigation into the key drivers, the current state, and the future direction of the market, the report offers in-depth knowledge and industry foresight to inform strategic decision-making.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Commercial Vehicle Telematics

1.1 Definition of Commercial Vehicle Telematics

1.2 Commercial Vehicle Market Performance

1.3 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Development History

1.4 Characteristics of Commercial Vehicle Telematics in Phase 2.0

1.5 Characteristics of Commercial Vehicle Telematics in Phase 3.0

1.6 Characteristics of Commercial Vehicle Telematics in Phase 4.0

1.7 Policy Environment for Commercial Vehicle Telematics

1.8 Characteristics of Demand for Telematics by Market Segment

1.8.1 Characteristics of Demand for Intelligent Connectivity from Heavy Trucks

1.8.2 Characteristics of Demand for Intelligent Connectivity from Light Trucks

1.8.3 Characteristics of Demand for Intelligent Connectivity from Large Buses

1.8.4 Characteristics of Demand for Intelligent Connectivity from Commercial Vehicle Electrification

1.9 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Industry Chain

2 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Terminal Devices

2.1 Overview of Telematics Terminal Devices

2.2 Terminal Device (1): Driving Recorder

2.2.1 New National Standard for Driving Recorder

2.2.2 New National Standard for Driving Recorder

2.3 Terminal Device (2): T-Box

2.3.1 Policy Environment for T-BOX

2.3.2 T-Box Market Size

2.4 Major Suppliers of Vehicle Connection Devices

2.5 Competitive Landscape of Connection Terminals

2.6 Supply Relationships between Connection Terminal Suppliers and OEMs

2.7 Commercial Vehicle Cluster

2.8 Commercial Vehicle Center Console Screen

2.9 Commercial Vehicle Operating System

2.10 Smart Gateway

2.11 Domain Controller

2.12 DMS

3 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Service Provider (TSP) Platforms and Eco-services

3.1 Overview of Commercial Vehicle TSP

3.2 TSP Services Led by OEMs

3.3 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Platform Led by Chinese OEMs

3.4 Third-party TSP Platforms

3.5 Third-Party Commercial Vehicle TSPs in China

3.6 TSP Benchmarking Enterprise: Sinoiov

3.6.1 Business Summary

3.6.2 General Solutions

3.6.3 Internet Freight Solutions

3.6.4 Manufacturing Solutions

3.6.5 Insurance Risk Control Solutions

3.6.6 Freight Transportation and Logistics Platforms

3.6.7 Partners

3.7 TSP Benchmarking Enterprise: G7E6

3.7.1 IoT Services

3.7.2 Transaction Services

3.7.3 Bulk Logistics Digitalization Solution

3.7.4 Customer Cases

4 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Layout of Chinese OEMs

4.1 FAW Jiefang

4.1.1 Telematics Layout

4.1.2 Telematics Development History

4.1.3 Telematics Functions of Benchmark Models

4.1.4 Telematics Platform

4.1.5 Telematics Services

4.1.6 Overseas Telematics Platform

4.1.7 Partners

4.2 Dongfeng Commercial Vehicles

4.3 Sinotruk

4.4 Shaanxi Heavy Duty Automobile

4.5 Foton Motor

4.6 SAIC Hongyan

4.7 Yutong Bus

4.8 King Long

4.9 If You

4.10 Changan Kaicheng

4.11 JAC

4.12 SAIC Maxus

4.13 Geely Commercial Vehicle

4.14 Dayun Auto

4.15 XCMG

5 Chinese Commercial Vehicle Telematics Tier1 Suppliers

5.1 Hopechart IoT

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Revenue

5.1.3 Telematics Business System

5.1.4 Telematics Hardware

5.1.5 Telematics System

5.1.6 Telematics Platform

5.1.8 Partners

5.2 Yaxon Network

5.3 Smartlink+

5.4 Qiming Information

5.5 South Sagittarius Integration

5.6 Jingwei Hirain

5.7 INTEST

5.8 Yuwei Information

5.9 CVNAVI

5.10 Shanghai Hangsheng

5.11 Shouhang Communication

5.12 Dongfeng Electronic

5.13 Emperor Technology

5.14 Tiamaes Technology

5.15 Xiamen Lenz Communication

5.16 Xiamen GNSS Development

5.17 Vcolco

5.18 Guangdong New Space-time Technology

5.19 Streamax Technology

5.20 Deewin Tianxia

5.21 Sea Level Data Technology

6 Commercial Vehicle Telematics Summary and Development Trends

6.1 Comparison of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Development Models between OEMs

6.2 Comparison of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Users between OEMs

6.3 Comparison of Operation between Commercial Vehicle Telematics Suppliers

6.4 Comparison of Business Layout between Commercial Vehicle Telematics Suppliers

6.5 Business Expansion Directions of Commercial Vehicle Telematics Suppliers

6.6 Development Trends of Commercial Vehicle Telematics

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets