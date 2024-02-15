Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Accessory For Fitness Enthusiasts (CKL-1260)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to keep track of reps when exercising," said an inventor, from Elgin, Ill., "so I invented the PER- FORM. My design reduces the risk of forgetting how many repetitions and sets have been completed and it enables the user to easily track his progress."

The invention provides a new accessory designed to count the number of repetitions an individual completed during a set of exercises. In doing so, it can be used when performing dead lifts, squats, lunges, rows, and military presses. As a result, it eliminates the need to manually keep a running count. It also helps the user maintain proper form. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

