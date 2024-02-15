               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock


2/15/2024 11:31:01 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU ) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 12.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable April 1 to stockholders of record March 14, 2024.

About MDU Resources
 MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected] .

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095
Investor Contact: Brent Miller, assistant treasurer, 701-530-1730

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.

