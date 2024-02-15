MDU Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend On Common Stock

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDU Resources Group, Inc.'s (NYSE: MDU ) board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock of 12.5 cents per share, unchanged from the previous quarter. The dividend is payable April 1 to stockholders of record March 14, 2024.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a member of the S&P MidCap 400 index, provides essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit or contact the Investor Relations Department at [email protected] .

