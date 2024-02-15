Apple Rush Company Inc. Sets Sights On $10,000,000 Revenue Surge With Strategic Roadmap

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Claregy Collaboration Revolutionizes Sales Force Efficiency and Leadership Objectives

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (US OTC PINK: APRU), announces collaboration with Claregy LLC, a boutique consulting firm specializing in key relationship cultivation, project management, and business development. This strategic partnership aims to leverage Claregy's existing relationships and expertise to accelerate the distribution of both, Apple Rush Company's proprietary beverages and products which it distributes.

Claregy LLC operates both domestically and internationally, with a strong presence in key industries such as healthcare, grocery, retail, banking, communications, travel, and transportation. The firm has cultivated deep relationships with several Fortune 100 corporations, positioning itself as a trusted partner for clients seeking top-tier project management and business strategy services.

The Apple Rush Company, Inc., known for its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a renowned distributor of Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) products. The company boasts a rich heritage in the natural beverage industry, with the Apple Rush brand having over 50 years of existence. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector, The Apple Rush Company, Inc. is now setting its sights on becoming a frontrunner in the nationwide distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products.

The collaboration between Claregy LLC and APRU represents a synergistic alliance poised to ignite innovation and drive tangible results. Leveraging Claregy's distinguished expertise in project management and business development, alongside APRU LLC's ambitious vision in the beverage, CBD, Kratom, and hemp oil distribution sectors, this partnership promises to unlock unprecedented opportunities. Together, these two entities are committed to optimizing processes, maximizing efficiency, and catalyzing growth within these dynamic markets.

Tony Torgerud, CEO of Apple Rush, said, "This partnership represents a strategic move for us as we continue to expand our presence in the beverage, CBD, Hemp and Kratom markets. Claregy's expertise in project management and business development will undoubtedly contribute to our success in this venture."

Craig A Long, COO at Claregy LLC, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We see tremendous potential in partnering with APRU to propel the distribution of the legacy Apple Rush Sparkling juice beverages as well as the CBD and Hemp products. These markets are poised to grow more than 50% year over year for the next decade. Claregy is committed to bringing its expertise to the table and supporting APRU in achieving its ambitious goals. Together, we aim to create a lasting impact in these rapidly growing markets."

The partnership between Claregy LLC and APRU, LLC is primed to forge pathways to innovation and seize fresh opportunities within the dynamic realms of CBD, Kratom, and anhydrous hemp oil distribution. With shared dedication to mutual success, both entities are enthusiastic about embarking on this thrilling collaborative venture, poised to reshape the industry landscape.

In addition to the partnership with Claregy, LLC, Apple Rush Company, Inc. has recently achieved significant milestones, including the reduction of authorized shares by over 39 billion shares and the acquisition of ACE (Alkhemical Roots CE). Furthermore, the company is actively working to reduce the issued and outstanding shares by as much as 3 billion shares. These accomplishments underscore its unwavering commitment to enhancing shareholder value and strengthening The Company's financial position. As Apple Rush Company, Inc. embarks on this exciting journey with Claregy, LLC, the Company expresses its sincere gratitude to its loyal shareholders for their steadfast support. Appler Rush Company, Inc. remains dedicated to delivering value and look forward to providing further updates in the near future.

About The Apple Rush Company, Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its subsidiary APRU, LLC, is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand, Element brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 50 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to now become a leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to , , href="" rel="nofollow" kratomwav with our expanded product portfolio.

About ACE (Alkhemical Roots CE):

At Alkhemical Roots we have a passion for plants & their natural ability to enhance peoples quality of life. Utilizing premium materials coupled with great care & attention to detail throughout the processes we employ, we strive to preserve the natural integrity of our plant allies in the mindfully formulated extracts & products we offer.

