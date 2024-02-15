BPM Receives Prestigious Accolades For Outstanding Client Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Firm named to USA TODAY's inaugural "America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms 2024" lists Ninth consecutive year honored with ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting® award

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BPM LLP , one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, proudly announces its receipt of two prestigious honors, underscoring the Firm's dedication to outstanding client service and commitment to quality. These accolades include being named on

USA TODAY's inaugural lists of "America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms 2024 ," and receiving ClearlyRated's Best of Accounting award for the ninth consecutive year.

USA TODAY and Statista conducted an extensive independent study surveying tax and accounting professionals and their clients across the U.S. to identify the top 100 of "America's Most Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms 2024."

BPM is distinguished on both coveted lists.

ClearlyRated's

Best of Accounting award is based exclusively on client ratings and serves as a testament to BPM's focus on providing world-class solutions. This accolade provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry. In 2023, 95.5% of clients reported that BPM's relationship with them improves their business and contributes to their success.

"We are proud to be recognized by both

USA TODAY and ClearlyRated for our ongoing commitment to providing our clients with exceptional experiences," said BPM CEO Jim Wallace . "Thanks to our colleagues, who represent our culture and fuel our success."

"Being our best means collaborating as one team and being proactive in the ways we work and show up," added

Jessica Hekmatjah , Chief Marketing Officer at BPM. "We continue to raise the bar of excellence for our clients, colleagues and communities to help them innovate and grow."

BPM's noteworthy achievements extend beyond these accolades, reflecting its dedication to providing superb client service through the

BPM1TM Service Model , a people-first approach providing clients access to the Firm's best and most qualified resources.

Read more about BPM's 2023-24 key accomplishments and commitment to its clients, colleagues and communities here.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 35 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States. Recently recognized as one of IPA's 100 Fastest-Growing Firms, BPM works with clients in the agriculture and wine, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, real estate, and technology industries. As a Certified B Corp, BPM's diverse perspectives, expansive industry knowledge and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website .

