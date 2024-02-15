Elektro-Automatik Power Electronics Now Available From Testequity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TestEquity is now an authorized distributor of Elektro-Automatik power supplies and electronic loads.

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the largest distributor of electronic test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced that it will now offer Elektro-Automatik regenerative power supply and electronic load products to deliver essential solutions for the R&D, EV, automotive, aerospace, defense, and renewable energy markets.



With a robust offering of advanced, programmable DC power supplies and electronic loads, the complete Elektro-Automatik portfolio is engineered for unmatched output power density, flexibility and operational efficiency with programmable solutions designed for advanced precision in voltage and current control. Incredibly reliable and competitively priced, the Elektro-Automatik product offering delivers long-term cost savings, energy efficiency and seamless integration into existing test and measurement processes.

“Precision and efficiency are paramount in terms of electronics manufacturing,” said David Kohlmeier, Product Manager at TestEquity.“Elektro-Automatik is an exciting addition to our power electronics portfolio, with leading-edge solutions designed for optimal performance, programming, and operations control. The systems are engineered to integrate flawlessly, making Elektro-Automatik solutions truly versatile additions to our customers' equipment.”

With a host of options designed for extreme reliability and based on innovative technology, Elektro-Automatik advanced power supply and electronic load solutions are highly configurable to maximize precision and efficiency for electronics testing and manufacturing processes. Customizable, tailored solutions are available to match unique application requirements, empowering customers to accomplish goals and exceed expectations. Engineered by industry's most inventive minds, Elektro-Automatik solutions are supported by the company's technical expertise and continuing customer support.

About TestEquity

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the electronics industry's largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry's highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit

About Elektro-Automatik

Elektro-Automatik provides support to engineers and industries spanning manufacturing, R&D, EV, automotive, telecommunications, energy storage systems and more across both established and emerging markets. The company's power solutions incorporate intelligent tools to assist users, including an intuitive touchscreen control, an arbitrary waveform function generator, and built-in test routines for battery testing, photovoltaic simulation, and MPP tracking. As a global company with offices in Europe, Asia, and North America, EA Elektro-Automatik ensures worldwide sales and support, empowering engineers, and industries with state-of-the-art power solutions for a sustainable and high-performance future.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Vice President, Marketing

...