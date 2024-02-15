Nucleus Celebrates Successful Beta Completion With Onboarding Of Over 2000 Canadian Entrepreneurs And Their Teams, By Releasing Exciting New Features

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Ontario, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nucleus, the innovative Canadian provider of a free business phone system with unified communications, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its beta phase with the onboarding of 2000 startups and small businesses across Canada. The swift adoption of the Nucleus app, which gives users a business phone number with employee extensions, team chat with file-sharing capabilities, team video-calling, and customer texting capabilities, all at no charge, has validated the large demand for cost-cutting tools within the startup community.



The combination of these free features in one platform is unique to Nucleus. Companies usually require a minimum of three communications platforms if they want a business phone number with extensions, a method for their team to chat and video-conference, and the ability for their support team to cohesively respond to customer inquiries. The costs for these platforms can easily exceed $90/user/month, meaning these initial 2000 Nucleus customers are already poised to save over $2M collectively over the next twelve months.

With their beta phase now ending, Nucleus has a series of new features scheduled for release alongside plans to expand into the United States, with a goal to serve over 100K customers across Canada and the USA by the end of 2024.

While the foundational features of the Nucleus app remain free, Nucleus has introduced optional premium features including white-glove service for product customization and the ability to transfer existing business phone numbers to the Nucleus platform. In addition, Nucleus will offer a comprehensive suite of office tools for customers to use their own email domain and access secure cloud file storage, as well as calendar and document creation apps, ideal for sharing and collaboration.

"We are excited to mark the completion of our beta phase and celebrate the rapid growth we have experienced with the onboarding of 2000 new entrepreneurs and their teams in Canada. The introduction of premium features and our comprehensive suite of office tools reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of startups and small businesses in today's competitive landscape," says Jody Schnarr, Chief Product Engineer at Nucleus.

For more information about Nucleus and its suite of business communication and productivity solutions, please visit Nucleus.

About Nucleus: Based in Cambridge, Ontario, Nucleus is a Canadian unified communications company, dedicated to providing innovative and reliable business communication and productivity solutions designed for startups and entrepreneurs. With a focus on customer satisfaction and technological excellence, Nucleus is committed to empowering entrepreneurs for success in the digital age.

