(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Long Beach Pride 2024 Proudly Announces Saucy Santana as Saturday Headliner

Long Beach Pride Logo

: Long Beach Pride 2024 Proudly Announces Saucy Santana as Saturday Headliner with Advanced Tickets Now Available

- Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Long Beach Pride TM is thrilled to reveal that the sensational Saucy Santana will headline the Saturday lineup of the 41st annual Long Beach Pride Festival, set to take place on May 18th, 2024. In conjunction with this exciting announcement, we are also launching advanced ticket sales, offering attendees the chance to secure their spots at an exclusive rate of $35.

Advanced Ticket Launch: In celebration of Saucy Santana's electrifying performance, advanced tickets for the Long Beach Pride Festival are now available for purchase. These tickets, priced at $35, offer festival-goers early access to a weekend filled with vibrant celebration, dynamic performances, and an inclusive community atmosphere.

Event Date:

Long Beach Pride Festival: May 18th and May 19th, 2024

Long Beach Pride Parade: May 19th, 2024

Saturday Headliner:

Saucy Santana, known for his magnetic charisma and infectious tracks, promises to deliver a show-stopping performance that embodies the spirit of Pride.“His music, celebrated for its empowering messages and dance-worthy beats, aligns perfectly with this year's theme, "The Rhythm of the Rainbow," highlighting the uniting power of music within the LGBTQ+ community and beyond”, said Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride.“As with any Pride or LGBTQ+ organization, we must continue to support our siblings. As it is, their growth is our growth”, continued Martin.

Saucy Santana, is an American rapper. He began his career as a makeup artist for the hip hop duo City Girls, and soon after embarked on a recording career in February 2019 with his debut single "Walk Em Like A Dog". Meanwhile, he became a recurring guest on the reality television franchise Love & Hip Hop: Miami. In 2021, Santana gained further prominence when his singles "Walk" and "Here We Go" spawned viral challenges on TikTok. That same year, he released the song "Material Girl," and later released the song's remix "Material Gworrllllllll!" (with Madonna).

Purchase Advance Tickets Online:

Don't miss the opportunity to witness Saucy Santana live at Long Beach Pride. Secure your advanced tickets now through Eventbrite at and be part of an unforgettable celebration of love, diversity, and music.

About Long Beach PrideTM:

Long Beach PrideTM, a non-profit organization, has been celebrating the LGBTQ+ community since 1984. Known for its annual Pride festival, parade, and teen pride events, we are committed to inclusivity and diversity, fostering a stronger and healthier society.

Stacy Turner

Long Beach PrideTM

+1 562-987-9191

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok