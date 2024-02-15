80 DAYS To Exhibit At ITB Berlin & IHS Amsterdam In March 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

80 DAYS, the full service creative and digital marketing agency that specialises in hospitality, announces its participation at ITB Berlin and IHS Amsterdam.

EDINBURGH, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 80 DAYS, the award-winning, full service creative and digital marketing agency that specialises in hospitality, announces its participation at both ITB Berlin and the Independent Hotel Show Amsterdam in March 2024.Visitors to the 80 DAYS stand can expect to learn more about their creative and digital marketing services that deliver industry-leading results for respected hospitality and travel brands. Additionally, 80 DAYS will highlight updates to the service offering from their sister company, Hotel Benchmark as well as a new training product, Hotel Social; a digital academy for the hospitality industry.Commenting on their exhibiting at both ITB Berlin and IHS Amsterdam, Chairman Mark Forrester said:"We look forward to meeting with both our existing clients and new faces too. ITB always draws a strong crowd and we're delighted to exhibit for the first time, alongside our co-exhibitors For-Sight."More details on 80 DAYS' participation at each event can be found below.To book a meeting with the 80 DAYS team at either show, click here .For more general information on 80 DAYS, please visit their website atITB BerlinMarch 5-7Messe BerlinStand 109, Hall 10.1Meet the 80 DAYS team at Stand 109, Hall 10.1, where they'll be showcasing their latest service developments, including Hotel Benchmark and Hotel Social, a new training service. Pop by for a chat with Mark, Katrina, Sam and Susann or schedule a meeting.--Co-exhibiting with For-Sight80 DAYS is delighted to be co-exhibiting at ITB Berlin with their partners, For-Sight.For-Sight empowers hospitality professionals with their Hotel CRM & Marketing Platform, allowing them to drive bookings, boost revenue, and foster guest loyalty.Visitors to the show can find out more at stand 109.--Independent Hotel Show AmsterdamMarch 12-13RAI AmsterdamStand B12Meet the 80 DAYS team at Stand B12, where they'll be showcasing their latest service developments, including Hotel Benchmark and Hotel Social, a new training service. Pop by for a chat with Katrina and Gus or schedule a meeting.About 80 DAYS80 DAYS is an award-winning, full service creative and digital marketing agency that specialises in hospitality, working with some of the world's most respected hotel and travel brands.Established in 2002 and with offices in Edinburgh, London, Málaga and Dubai, they are fuelled by experience, insight and a genuine desire to shape the future of travel marketing.

