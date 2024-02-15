SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates GMGI, KRTX, SIX, AVRO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMGI )'s merger with MeridianBet Group. If you are a Golden Matrix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRTX )'s

sale to Bristol Myers Squibb for $330.00 per share in cash.

If you are a Karuna shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .



Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX )'s

sale to Cedar Fair for 0.5800 shares of common stock in the new combined company for each Six Flags share. Following the close of the proposed transaction, Six Flags shareholders will own approximately 48.8% of the combined company.

If you are a Six Flags shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .



AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO )'s

merger with Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, pre-merger AVROBIO shareholders are expected to own approximately 22.3% of the combined company. If you are an AVROBIO shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .



Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

or [email protected] .

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

