Inventhelp Inventor Develops Emergency Distress Signaling Kit (CHK-982)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved emergency distress signaling device for hikers, boaters and others," said an inventor, from Hammond,

Ind., "so I invented the H E L P BALLOON KIT. My design enables you to signal your location in a remote area to greatly increase the chances of being found if lost or in distress."

The invention provides an improved personal emergency distress signal device. In doing so, it would help gain the attention of air, sea, or land rescue teams as well as others. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, hikers, boaters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-982, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp