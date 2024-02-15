Carnosyn® Brands Partners With Barentz For Exclusive Brazilian Distribution Of Carnosyn® Beta-Alanine

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarnoSyn® Brands and parent company Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (“NAI”) (Nasdaq: NAII), today announced its expansion in Brazil with Barentz, creating an exclusive distribution channel for CarnoSyn® beta-alanine throughout the entire Brazilian dietary supplements' market. The new agreement strengthens brand expansion and distribution of a top selling ingredient in sports nutrition-CarnoSyn® beta-alanine-the only scientifically proven and globally patented beta-alanine.



“This new partnership illustrates our confidence in the Brazilian market and Barentz, who will provide an opportunity for more companies and brands to have access to CarnoSyn®, the safest and most studied beta-alanine available in the world,” shared Aaron Starr, Vice President, CarnoSyn® Brands.“We are confident that their experience and expertise will help grow and promote CarnoSyn® Brands in this region. Barentz has worked tirelessly to establish awareness for sports nutrition brands and life science ingredients in Brazil and South America for decades, with a proven track record of success. We look forward to a mutually beneficial business relationship.”

A leading distributor specializing in the life sciences market, Barentz in South America offers high-tech ingredients in various market sectors including dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, personal care, foods, beverages, and animal nutrition. CarnoSyn® beta-alanine represents the latest innovative ingredient added to their specialty ingredient portfolio for distribution.

Moses Benzaquen, President Director of Barentz in Brazil, emphasized CarnoSyn®'s exceptional quality, representing the pinnacle of muscle health supplements, "As leaders in the distribution market, we consistently pursue the finest global options, and CarnoSyn® distinguishes itself with proprietary clinical studies, ensuring both efficacy and quality. With the sports nutrition market booming in Brazil, beta-alanine not only addresses athletes' needs but also resonates with consumers pursuing healthier lifestyles. We are confident in the success of our partnership with CarnoSyn® Brands."

About Barentz

Barentz is a leading global Life Science ingredients distributor. The company sources branded specialty ingredients from leading manufacturers worldwide. Their team of ingredient experts provide value-added technical support which includes pre-mixing, blending, ingredients formulations and ingredient testing from state-of-the-art customized formulation centers and application laboratories in EMEA, Americas, and Asia-Pacific. Established in 1953, Barentz has operations in more than 70 countries with a strong presence in Europe and North America and a rapidly growing network in South America and Asia-Pacific. In 2018, Barentz, a world leader in products for the Life Science market, arrived in Brazil through a joint venture with Tovani Benzaquen. The company serves more than 2,000 customers throughout the entire Brazilian territory and surrounding countries. Tovani Benzaquen officially became Barentz from 2024 onward, expanding its portfolio to over 3,000 molecules while ensuring the quality of local service. With a turnover of € 2.5 billion, Barentz now employs around 2,600 people worldwide and serves over 25,000 customers. For more information, visit: .

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® Brands feature two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine powder and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine tablets. In 2019, CarnoSyn® beta-alanine successfully obtained NDI status from the FDA and received Self-Affirmed GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe) status. SR CarnoSyn®, an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, received GRAS affirmation in 2017. The GRAS affirmation allows NAI to broaden their product offerings within the food and beverage industries, including medical and other fortified food products. For more information about CarnoSyn® in sports nutrition, please visit: . For information on SR CarnoSyn® in healthy aging and wellness, visit .

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. NAI's comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to clients including scientific research, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review, and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please visit .

Contact:

Renee Michaelson

Director of Global Marketing

NAI/CarnoSyn® Brands

(760) 736-7700

...