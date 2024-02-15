H&E Equipment Services Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings And Conference Call Date

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baton Rouge, La. , Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) today announced that it will release its 2023 fourth quarter financial results before the market on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). To listen to the call, participants should dial 844-887-9400 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will become available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on February 22, 2024, and will continue through February 29, 2024, by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the confirmation code 2771115.

The live broadcast of H&E Equipment Services' quarterly conference call will be available online at on February 22, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will continue to be available for 30 days. Related presentation materials will be posted to the“Investor Relations” section of the Company's website at prior to the call. The presentation materials will be in Adobe Acrobat format.

About H&E Equipment Services, Inc.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation. The Company's fleet is among the industry's youngest and most versatile with a superior equipment mix comprised of aerial work platforms, earthmoving, material handling, and other general and specialty lines. H&E serves a diverse set of end markets in many high-growth geographies including branches throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

