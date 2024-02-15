15-Year Salesforce Consulting Veteran Eric Heine Named CEO Of Doubletrack

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Takes Helm To Drive Strategic Growth at Leading Salesforce Partner

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleTrack , a top-ranked Salesforce consulting partner with multi-cloud expertise across various industries, proudly announces that Eric Heine has joined the company as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).



Eric, a seasoned 15-year veteran of the Salesforce Partner ecosystem, brings to DoubleTrack over 30 years of invaluable experience in the business and technology pillars of CRM consulting. His extensive leadership roles in Marketing, Sales, and Service Delivery span companies of diverse scales, from startups to global giants like IBM , KPMG Consulting , and pioneering Salesforce partner, Bluewolf .

“I'm thrilled to be joining DoubleTrack at this time of rapid growth,” says Eric Heine, CEO of DoubleTrack .“Colby, Adam, Pete, and the entire team have built an incredible reputation for delivering innovative Salesforce solutions with quality over the past 6 years. I look forward to building on that foundation by growing our relationships with our customers, expanding the impact of technology to drive business results, and helping customers innovate using Salesforce.”

Throughout his career, Eric has excelled in selling and providing expert business and technical consulting services related to strategy, process, organizational alignment, and technology. He has advised hundreds of companies across more than twenty industry segments.

"Pete, Adam and I are excited to welcome Eric aboard to lead our next phase of growth at DoubleTrack ," says Colby Kamin , Co-founder and Head of Innovation. "His 30+ years of CRM industry experience, unwavering focus on customer results, and proven track record in the Salesforce ecosystem will elevate DoubleTrack's capabilities, ensuring sustained client success for years ahead."

Eric is a graduate of Northwestern University, and lives in the Boston area with his family.

About DoubleTrack

Founded in 2018 by consultants from Salesforce partners Bluewolf (original Salesforce partner) and Fortimize , DoubleTrack is a leading partner renowned for its deep experience with Salesforce Revenue Cloud – CPQ (configure, price, quote) and Billing implementations. DoubleTrack offers multi-cloud consulting, implementation, and managed services expertise to help organizations maximize the value from Salesforce.

Having served over 85 companies, including Jamf, Treasure Data, Flexi-Van and NISC (National Information Solutions Cooperative), DoubleTrack has successfully deployed more than 200 projects. Its accomplished team of lead-to-cash experts delivers insight and expertise to various industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and education. The company's success stems from its team members' deep expertise, their uncompromising commitment to delivering quality work, and its collaborative approach to building long-term customer relationships.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Contact:

Jim Conway

Email: ...