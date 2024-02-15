Lydonia Technologies Secures Strategic Investment From Caltius Equity Partners To Drive Hyperautomation Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Lydonia Technologies , a leading provider of AI-powered Hyperautomation software and solutions, proudly announces a significant investment from Caltius Equity Partners (Caltius), an investment firm committed to providing capital and strategic guidance in support of middle-market businesses. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment in Lydonia Technologies' journey, empowering the company to accelerate innovation and revolutionize the future of work with AI-driven hyperautomation.

Lydonia Technologies specializes in delivering cutting-edge AI-powered solutions that empower businesses to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and fortify security measures. With Caltius' investment, Lydonia Technologies is positioned to fully unleash the potential of AI to develop cutting-edge solutions that redefine how organizations operate and compete in the digital age.

AI-driven automation isn't just about efficiency; it's about security too. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, Large Language Models (LLM), and predictive analytics, Lydonia Technologies empowers organizations to automate routine tasks, extract insights from vast datasets, and make data-driven decisions at scale-all while ensuring the highest standards of security are maintained. This comprehensive approach not only enhances operational efficiency but also safeguards sensitive information, mitigating risks and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

"Our investment in Lydonia Technologies reflects our confidence in their ability to harness the transformative power of AI to drive meaningful business outcomes for their customers," said Jim Upchurch, CEO at Caltius. "We believe that AI-driven automation, coupled with robust data analytics and security measures, will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of work. We are excited to support Lydonia Technologies on their mission to empower businesses to thrive in the digital era."

For Lydonia Technologies' customers, this investment represents a significant opportunity to leverage AI-driven automation to stay ahead of the curve. It will enable the company to accelerate the development of AI-powered capabilities that streamline processes, enhance decision-making, and drive continuous improvement-all while ensuring the highest levels of security and compliance.

Caltius' investment will have a positive impact on Lydonia Technologies' employees. With their support, the company will have the resources to invest in employee training and development, foster a culture of innovation and collaboration, and provide opportunities for career advancement. As Lydonia Technologies continues to push the boundaries of AI innovation, its employees will be at the forefront of driving meaningful change and delivering exceptional value to customers.

"We are excited to partner with Caltius as we embark on the next phase of our journey," said Kevin Scannell, Founder & CEO, Lydonia Technologies. "With their support, we will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with AI-driven automation and drive meaningful impact for businesses worldwide."

Citizens M&A Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to Lydonia Technologies.

About Lydonia Technologies:

Lydonia Technologies, the Hyperautomation Company, partners with customers to channel the power of Hyperautomation to analyze, automate, simplify, and innovate. By leveraging our expertise in AI, Automation, Data, and Analytics, we empower businesses to transform their operations and capitalize on their most valuable assets: people, time, and data. Our comprehensive suite of capabilities in Hyperautomation enables streamlined and efficient processes, reduced manual efforts and increased productivity. Our advanced Data and Analytics solutions create and automate the implementation of actionable insights. By partnering with Lydonia Technologies, customers unlock enhanced innovation, improve decision-making, mitigate risk, and accelerate revenue growth, resulting in superior customer and employee experiences. To learn more, please visit

About Caltius Equity Partners:

Founded in 1999, Caltius Equity Partners invests in lower middle market companies in the IT and managed services, business services, industrial services, and consumer services industries. The Los Angeles-based firm invests from $10 million to $30 million per transaction for substantial minority or controlling ownership positions in businesses generating EBITDA from $2 million to $12 million. Caltius Equity Partners' creative and flexible solutions facilitate growth financings, management buyouts, and recapitalizations. The experienced team develops deep relationships with their portfolio companies' management, helping them grow the businesses and optimize liquidity events. To learn more, please visit .

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.:

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $225.3 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a full-service customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,300 ATMs and approximately 1,200 branches in 14 states and the District of Columbia. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at .

Liz Bearce

Lydonia Technologies

+1 7742694983

email us here