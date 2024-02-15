NQF Selects 29 Senior Healthcare Leaders To Serve On Leadership Consortium

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leadership Consortium to prioritize a key area of need in healthcare quality and test actionable recommendations to drive improvement

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Quality Forum (NQF) today announced the names of 29 senior healthcare leaders who will take part in its 2024–2025 Leadership Consortium. The Leadership Consortium is a prestigious and exclusive forum of experts representing NQF Member Organizations from the public and private sectors and across all aspects of healthcare.In the first year of the project, Consortium members will prioritize one key area of need in healthcare quality and collaborate on a set of actionable recommendations to drive improvement and foster lasting change in that area. During the project's second year, the Implementation Collaborative phase, a subset of the group will implement the recommendations in real-world healthcare settings within their organizations. All Leadership Consortium members will come together in a series of meetings to discuss lessons learned and promising practices gleaned through observation of the real-world tests. The results and final recommendations will be compiled in a report that will be shared widely with healthcare organizations to scale implementation of recommendations and solutions that address an urgent priority shared across the healthcare ecosystem.“This is such an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a diverse group of healthcare leaders with a range of backgrounds and expertise who are all passionate about improving healthcare quality,” said Amy Minnich, RN, MHSA, BSN, CPC, Associate Vice President, Quality, Safety and Patient Experience, Geisinger, one of the two Leadership Consortium Co-Chairs.“And what's more, in the Implementation Collaborative, we get to put our collective recommendations into action in real healthcare settings and come away with practical lessons learned to share for the benefit of all.”The topics Consortium members will consider for the area of need to focus on are:.Addressing youth mental health and suicidality.Improving postpartum care quality.Reducing implicit bias to provide affirming care.Supporting safe medication administration practices.Sustaining workforce capacity and training“The topics we will consider are some of the most critical challenges in healthcare today. Being able to identify effective strategies for addressing any one of them could have a big impact,” said Shawn Griffin, MD, FAAFP, President and CEO, URAC, the group's other Co-Chair.“Participation in the Leadership Consortium is more than just an honor for us as individuals or for the organizations we represent. It is a chance to advance real progress on an important aspect of healthcare quality.”The members of the 2024–2025 Leadership Consortium are:.Shawn Griffin, MD, FAAFP, President and CEO, URAC (Co-Chair).Amy Minnich, RN, MHSA, BSN, CPC, Associate Vice President, Quality, Safety and Patient Experience, Geisinger (Co-Chair).Stacey Bartell, MD, Medical Director of Career and Practice Strategies, American Academy for Family Physicians.Peter Angood, MD, FRCS(C), FACS, MCCM, FAAPL(Hon), President and CEO, American Association for Physician Leadership.John McHugh, MD, FACOG, DipABLM, FACLM, OB Hospitalist, American College of Lifestyle Medicine.Karen Campos, CHES, Associate, Performance Measurement, American College of Physicians.Alice Bell, PT, DPT, Board Certified Specialist in Geriatrics, Senior Specialist, Healthy Policy and Payment, American Physical Therapy Association.Danielle Lloyd, MPH, Senior Vice President, Private Market Innovations & Quality Initiatives, America's Health Insurance Plans.Rebecca Bartles, DrPH, MPH, CIC, FAPIC, Executive Director, Center for Research, Practice, and Innovation, Association for Professionals in Infection Prevention and Control (APIC).Knitasha Washington, DHA, FACHE, President & CEO, ATW Health Solutions.Kalvin Yu, MD, FIDSA, Vice President Medical & Scientific Affairs, North America, BD.Stacy Palmer, CPXP, Senior Vice President & COO, The Beryl Institute.Ronald Kline, MD, Board Certification in Pediatric Hematology/Oncology, Chief Medical Officer, Quality Measurement and Value-based Incentives Group, CCSQ/CMS, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.Stuart L. Lustig, MD, MPH, National Medical Executive for Provider Partnerships at Evernorth Behavioral Health, The Cigna Group Evernorth Health Services.Kristin Tully, PhD, Research Assistant Professor, Collaborative for Maternal and Infant Health, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Barbara Rubino, MD, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Covered California.Traci L. Sellers-Pullen, BSN, RN, CCM, MSOL, Lead Director, Product Strategy, CVS Health/Aetna.Darryl Roberts, PhD, MS, RN, FHIMSS, FAAN, Principal Scientist, General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT).Heidi Wald, MD, MSPH, Chief Quality and Safety Officer, Intermountain Health.Clif Gaus, BS, MHA, ScD, President and CEO, National Association of ACOs.Ramsey Abdallah, MBA, FACHE, PMP, CMQ/OE, CPHQ, CPPS, FACHDM, Senior Director, Quality Management & Performance Improvement, Northwell Health.Eileen Esposito, DNP, MPA, RN AMB-BC, CPHQ, Board Member, Nursing Alliance for Quality Care.Christopher Roman, Executive Director, OutCare Health.Becky Perez, MSN, RN, CCM, Senior Manager of Education at Parthenon Management Group for Case Management Society of America, and Executive Director, CMSA Foundation.Selenna Moss, MHA, BS-HIM, RHIT, CHC, CHP, Chief Performance and Compliance Officer, Partners Health Management.Yanling Yu, PhD, Board Member, Patient Safety Action Network.Hilary Hatch, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer, Phreesia.Dan Culica, MD, MA, PhD, Senior Quality and Program Improvement Specialist, Texas Health and Human Services.Reena Duseja, MD, MS, Senior Advisor, Office of the Assistant Undersecretary for Health for Quality and Patient Safety, Veterans Health AdministrationThe 2022–2023 Leadership Consortium, the first to include the Implementation Collaborative phase, developed and tested recommendations for new and better ways of leveraging data on patients' health-related social needs to connect them with appropriate community resources. The final recommendations will be released in a report and presented in a webinar in March.###About National Quality ForumThe National Quality Forum (NQF) is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan, membership-based organization that works to improve healthcare outcomes, safety, equity, and affordability. Our unique role is to bring all voices to our table to forge multistakeholder consensus on quality measurement and improvement standards and practices that achieve measurable health improvements for all. NQF is a proud affiliate of The Joint Commission. Learn more at .

