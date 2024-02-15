Salem Lutheran Church And School Hosts Major Meal-Packing Event To Combat Global Hunger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GLENDALE, CA, U.S.A., February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Salem Lutheran Church and School , in partnership with the Christian nonprofit Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), is excited to announce a significant community event aimed at fighting global hunger. On March 8th and 9th, volunteers will gather at Salem's campus at 1211 North Brand Boulevard in Glendale to pack 100,000 meals for children in need across the globe.

In a world where approximately 925 million people face chronic hunger, Salem and its volunteers are stepping up to make a difference. The FMSC MobilePackTM event will engage the community in preparing MannaPackTM Rice, a scientifically formulated food solution designed to be culturally acceptable and nutritionally substantial for children worldwide.

“In adopting our vision of 'A world where all of God's creation is fed in body and spirit,' we are not just envisioning a future; we are actively working towards it,” said Rev. Amie Barsch Odahl, head pastor at Salem.“This event is a testament to what we believe and who we are called to be in Christ. It's about feeding the hungry and nurturing spirits, ensuring that no one is outside the reach of God's love."

Event Highlights:

.Goal: Produce 100,000 meals with the help of 500 volunteers.

.Funding: Raise $30,000 to cover meal costs, equating to just 29¢ per meal.

.Volunteer Opportunities: Activities include measuring ingredients, sealing bags, and preparing boxes for shipment.

.Donation Options: Contributions towards the $30,000 goal are welcome through online donations or mailed checks to Feed My Starving Children, with specific instructions provided for designation.

How to Get Involved: Individuals interested in volunteering or donating can visit Salem's FMSC MobilePack Event Site for registration and donation information.

Salem is proud to unite the community for this critical cause. Together, we can take a stand against hunger and provide hope to children facing malnutrition and starvation around the world.

About Feed My Starving Children

Feeding kids. Feeding spirits. Empowering communities. Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, FMSC is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed by volunteers and sent to partner organizations for long-term community empowerment. The FMSC MarketPlaceTM supports artisans with fair wages, funding meals worldwide. Since 1987, over 4 billion meals have been shipped to over 100 countries. Learn more at fmsc.

About FMSC MobilePack Events

Volunteers just like you join hands with neighbors across the U.S. to pack and fund life-changing FMSC MannaPack® meals through FMSC MobilePack events. Churches, businesses, community groups, and schools host these food-packing events and make a real difference in the fight against world hunger.

About Salem Lutheran Church and School

Salem Lutheran Church and School, an inclusive community since 1925 and affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, is committed to a vision of a world where all of God's creation is fed in body and spirit. We welcome all backgrounds to experience God's love and grace, upheld through our belief in a Triune God - Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, and proclaim Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. From our small beginnings to our current educational program for TK-8th grade, we are dedicated to faith, education, and service. Our mission is to embrace and support everyone in a nurturing environment. Learn more at salemlutheranglendale.

