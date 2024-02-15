NCCA Basketball Star Lamont Butler Scores NIL Partnership With Nékter Juice Bar For The“Buzzer Beater Smoothie”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nekter Juice Bar and NCAA Star Lamont Butler Collaborate on New "Buzzer Beater" Superfood Smoothie; Launch Event in San Diego on February 17

- Lamont ButlerCOSTA MESA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NCCA Basketball Star Lamont Butler of San Diego State University Scores NIL Partnership with Nékter Juice Bar For the“Buzzer Beater Smoothie” - Butler to Appear at Launch Event in San Diego on February 17, 2024Nékter Juice Bar, a trailblazer in the modern juice bar movement with more than 330 locations nationwide or in development, proudly announces its“Name, Image, Likeness” (NIL) partnership with Lamont Butler, the rising star and esteemed starting point guard of the San Diego State University (SDSU) basketball team. Today, they announce the launch of the“Buzzer Beater Smoothie,” a delicious and nutrition-forward superfood blend that will be available at participating Nékter Juice Bars in the San Diego area beginning February 17. The new smoothie is a refreshing, nutritious, and protein-rich blend of Nekter's housemade cashew nutmilk, strawberry, pineapple, pitaya, dates, protein, and agave, offering an essential dose of vitamins, minerals and enzymes to fuel the day.Butler will join the celebration of the smoothie launch on Saturday, February 17, from 10:00 a.m. to noon at the Nékter Juice Bar located at 5694 Mission Center Road, San Diego, California 92108. The event will feature autographs and photos with Butler plus special giveaways.Known as one of the NCAA's most exceptional players, Butler rose to fame during the 2023 NCAA Final Four game when his“buzzer-beater” winning shot versus Florida Atlantic sent his Aztecs team into their first national men's basketball national championship game. This iconic shot not only made history for the SDSU men's basketball team but also etched NCAA history as the first recorded game-winner in a Final Four clash for a trailing team."I'm thrilled to partner with Nékter Juice Bar on the Buzzer Beater superfood smoothie,” said Butler.“Nékter Juice Bar is known across San Diego and the country for its authentic approach in using only real, whole foods that help people thrive and perform at their best. Just like on the court, it's all about creating winning combinations and I am excited to share this journey with Nékter and our fans.”Founded in 2010 as an alternative to juice bars offering menu items replete with processed and unhealthful ingredients, Nékter Juice Bar consistently delights its guests with a curated menu of freshly made juices, superfood smoothies, acai bowls, cleanses, and various healthy snacks. Each delivers a multitude of vitamins, antioxidants, enzymes, and minerals needed each day to optimize wellness, increase energy, enhance immunity, and more.“Nékter Juice Bar is truly thrilled to collaborate with Lamont Butler on the new Buzzer Beater superfood smoothie,” said Steve Schulze, co-founder and CEO, of Nékter Juice Bar.“Lamont's dedication to his team and health and wellness to elevate his performance on the court aligns perfectly with our mission to provide nutritious and delicious options for our guests. Together, we have crafted a smoothie that embodies vitality, flavor and the essence of wellness while building on our mission to inspire healthier lifestyles.”For more information, please visit Nékterjuicebar, or follow @Nékterjuicebar on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook as well as @Nékterjuicebarofficial on TikTok.

On the Court with NCAA Star Lamont Butler and Nekter Juice Bar