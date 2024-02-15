Two Shes Productions Founder Joins The Well To Empower CPG And Wellness Community

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Well , a membership-based organization dedicated to empowering the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Wellness community, is excited to announce the involvement of Two Shes Productions founder, NIra Paliwoda. With her extensive experience in the CPG industry, she will play a crucial role in furthering The Well's mission to support and enhance the growth stages of CPG and wellness brands.

As a successful entrepreneur and founder of Two Shes Productions, NIra Paliwoda has a deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities faced by CPG and wellness companies. Her expertise in brand development, marketing strategies, and live events has helped numerous businesses achieve success in the competitive market. With her involvement in The Well, NIra will bring her valuable insights, connections, and event production prowess to help members of the organization thrive.

The Well is committed to providing its members with the necessary resources and support to advance their businesses. Through its network of industry professionals, The Well offers access to mentorship, education, and networking opportunities. With NIra's involvement, The Well will be able to further expand its network and provide even more valuable resources to its members.

"We are thrilled to have Nira Paliwoda join The Well as a founding member and contributor," said Mark Nguyen, co-founder of The Well. "Her passion for empowering CPG and wellness companies aligns perfectly with our mission, and we are confident that her expertise and connections will greatly benefit our members. We look forward to working with her to drive the growth and success of our community."

The Well looks forward to the continued positive impact Nira Paliwoda will have on the CPG and wellness community. With her involvement, The Well is well-equipped to continue its mission of empowering and supporting businesses in the CPG and wellness industries. For more information about The Well and its membership opportunities, please visit .

About The Well

The Well is a membership-based organization committed to empowering the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) and Wellness community. Its mission is to engage with CPG and wellness companies to enhance the growth stages of their brand lifecycle, leveraging its network of members to connect them with the resources necessary for their business advancement.

Co-founders of The Well include professionals at Blossom, Cream of the Crop, The Food Institute, Force Brands, Happy Wellness Consulting, Planet LA Records, Poe Law PLLC, Roadmap Advisors, Narwhal Network, SMC Consulting, Two Shes Productions, US Veg Corp, Vierra Ventures, Vertage Foods, and other companies.

Updates: #FollowTheWell and at

Nira Paliwoda

Two Shes Productions, LLC

+1 917-544-7306

email us here