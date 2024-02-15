Devtron Launches CI/CD For K8s In AWS Marketplace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Devtron helped us migrate nearly 80% of our applications to Kubernetes in just a few weeks” - technical lead for DevOps at BharatPeWILMINGTON, DELEWARE, USA, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Devtron Inc, a provider of a modern Kubernetes (K8s) native DevOps Platform, Devtron, announced today that the platform is now available in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that makes it easy for customers to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.



Devtron accelerates the journey of adopting Kubernetes and matures existing operations for organizations. Leveraging AWS's elastic cloud compute capacity and Devtron's intelligent scaling algorithms, the platform optimizes resource allocation, ensuring optimal performance and cost efficiency to scale applications and infrastructure effortlessly to meet dynamic demands.



AWS customers can now access Devtron's pre-integrated DevOps and DevSecOps capabilities in AWS Marketplace, helping customers streamline purchasing and managing Devtron within their AWS account.



“Devtron enables us to deploy any number of applications with a shared codebase and helps to debug applications, check events, and configure all of this in one screen, without switching to a different UI or cloud console.”, said the technical lead at Delhivery, India's largest integrated third party logistics service provider.



In addition to helping organizations achieve maturity in their Kubernetes operations, Devtron has also helped organizations migrate to Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS) at lower costs and shorter timelines, which will help organizations manage their applications even faster and more efficiently.



“Devtron helped us migrate nearly 80% of our applications to Kubernetes in just a few weeks“, said the technical lead for DevOps at BharatPe.“Devtron helped us adopt Kubernetes quickly using Amazon EKS, and with the platform, the development teams have become self-sufficient, increasing the DevOps team's productivity. We can now contribute more to other aspects of our role.”



“As Devtron is hosted in our customers' AWS environments, we are glad that many of our customers who transact on AWS Marketplace can easily use Devtron and start deploying the applications onto Amazon EKS from Day 1”, says Shailesh Gogate, AWS Alliance Lead at Devtron.



Devtron is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on Devtron and its products and modules, please visit devtron .



About Devtron

Devtron is the leading platform for accelerated Kubernetes adoption, designed specifically for cloud-native architectures. Our modern platform empowers developers to build, containerize, and deploy seamlessly with a comprehensive view of deployments. With Devtron, you can containerize your apps in just a few clicks, achieve faster builds, and automate advanced deployment strategies. We are committed to enhancing developer productivity, ensuring security, and optimizing cloud costs. For a successful Kubernetes migration and to experience the future of software delivery, trust Devtron.

