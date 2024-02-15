Delhi: Man Robs In-Laws' House, Nabbed Within 4 Hours

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) Over-burdened with debts, an unemployed man allegedly robbed his in-law's house in Southeast Delhi. However, the police arrested the accused within four hours of committing the crime and recovered over Rs 11 lakh in cash along with jewellery from his possession, an official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Karan Karautiya (30), a resident of New Ashok Nagar.

According to the police, on Wednesday, Umang, the complainant who is a resident of Sunlight Colony, reported about a burglary committed at his house.

He informed the police that on the day of the incident, he along with his father was at the office while his mother had gone to the market.

At about 3:30 p.m., his brother-in-law Karan contacted the house help, Manohar, over phone and asked him to come to the Bala Sahib Gurdwara.

“Accordingly, the servant locked the house and left for the gurdwara. At about 4 p.m., the complainant's father returned home and found that the locker containing cash and jewellery was missing. The latches of the door at the back of the house were open and cash amounting to Rs 11-12 lakh along with gold jewellery were missing from the house,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Rajesh Deo.

During probe, it was found that there was no tampering with the rest of the belongings in the house, only the safe containing money and jewellery was missing from the almirah.

Manohar told the police that the latches of the backdoor was closed from inside while he himself had locked the front door. When he came back, the front door lock was intact while the latches of the backdoor were open.

"The circumstances suggested involvement of someone who was well aware of the details of the house as well as where the valuables were kept,” the DCP said.

The officer said the complainant suspected the involvement of his brother-in-law Karan in the case.

“The accused was traced and nabbed within four hours from Karol Bagh, and a bag containing Rs 11,59,000 in cash and jewellery was recovered from his possession,” the DCP said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he had taken loans amounting to Rs 7 lakh from different persons as he was unemployed.

“To pay pay back the loans, he was in urgent need of money. He was well aware about the cash and jewellery kept at the house of his in-laws,” the DCP said.

