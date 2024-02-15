Inventhelp Inventor Develops Metronome Pushcart With Rotating Speaker Table (CHK-979)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for a drum instructor or band director to transport and maneuver a metronome and a speaker around a practice field or facility," said an inventor, from Quincy, Ill., "so I invented the METRONOME PUSHCART WITH ROTATING SPEAKER TABLE. My design also enables you to direct the sound of the metronome to an area where it is needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an easy way to maneuver and transport a metronome and speaker during drum and bugle corps or marching band practice. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually carry a metronome and a speaker. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drum and bugle corps and marching bands. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-979, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp