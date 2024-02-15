Experience The Flavors Of The Queen City: Savor Charlotte Takes Place March 12-26

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) An immersive taste of the region's epicurean adventures

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Savor Charlotte is a two-week celebration of those in the award-winning and innovative culinary community who make the Queen City one of the most desired travel destinations in the region. Taking place March 12-26, indulgent culinary activations include experiential hands-on classes and demonstrations, exclusive menus, and special offers.

From a special wine and cheese pairing class at Assorted Table & Wine Shop, the Wentworth & Fenn exclusive menu offering of a chef-curated pastry and in-house seasonal beverage, a special discount at Counter- with Chef Sam Hart, tasting tours for two at Chapter 6, and so much more, every Savor Charlotte offering is customized and unique to the tastemakers delivering them.

The Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA) invited the city's gastronomic artists to offer a unique perspective on what makes the Queen City's culinary scene noteworthy and submit specials that reflect their signature taste and distinct craft. Locals and visitors alike are encouraged to indulge in one-of-a-kind flavors not available anywhere else. All are invited to partake during the two weeks of delicious experiences across the entire city.

"Charlotte's culinary community is integral to our efforts in promoting the region, enhancing Charlotte's perception as a leisure destination, and creating powerful economic impact through visitor spending," said Steve Bagwell, Chief Executive Officer at the CRVA. "Culinary continues to be a top activity for visitors upon arrival and the second-highest travel motivator for Charlotte. Visitors spend $7.3 billion in the region annually, with 25 percent of that spending attributed to food and beverage. We're committed to promoting culinary and growing Savor Charlotte year after year."

Charlotte has an eclectic mix of epicurean adventures ranging from internationally inspired dishes to local farms and everything in between. From recently announced James Beard Award nominees to perpetually creative mixologists and innovative brewmasters, Charlotte remains at the forefront of travelers' minds as a must-visit culinary destination. Savor Charlotte is a testament to the inspirational work of those who define the flavor of the Queen City.

For more information on Savor Charlotte, visit charlottesgotalot/savor . Charlotte's chefs, mixologists, restauranteurs, bakers and industry leaders continue to confirm and add new details and offerings for Savor Charlotte on a rolling basis. Those interested in booking an exclusive Savor Charlotte experience can make reservations directly by clicking on each.

