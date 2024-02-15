EAS Consulting Group Announces Essential Virtual Seminar On GMP Compliance For The Dietary Supplement Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Industry Leaders to Share Expertise on Navigating FDA Regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices

EAS Consulting Group, a Certified Group Company, announces a critical virtual seminar addressing the dietary supplement industry's need for clarity on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliance. Scheduled via Zoom for Feb. 27, 29, March 5, and 7, 2024, from 11 am to 4 pm Eastern each day, the event aims to help increase regulatory compliance, safety, and quality.

Dietary Supplement GMP Compliance Seminar for QC/QA professionals, management, regulatory affairs officials, and others in the industry.

"Although the GMPs mandated in 21 CFR 111 have been in effect for more than a decade, the FDA continues to issue numerous 483s and Warning Letters to the industry for a failure to comply with even the basic tenets of the regulation," said Dean Cirotta, EAS Consulting Group President. "Clearly, many companies still need expert guidance on GMP requirements and how to apply it in facilities."

The seminar, guided by EAS Senior Director Shelly Blackwell and Senior Regulatory Consultant Jeb Hunter, will cover 21 CFR 111 and other applicable statutory requirements. Attendees will benefit from practical guidance on applying these regulations in their facilities, strategies to prepare for FDA inspections, and interactive group work sessions.

"Our virtual seminar provides a great opportunity for professionals to gain in-depth, working knowledge and practical skills to ensure compliance," said Cirotta. "We are proud to offer this platform for learning and growth, led by seasoned experts in the field."

Targeted at management, regulatory affairs, and quality control/assurance professionals within the supplement industry, as well as consultants, auditors, and attorneys, this seminar is a critical resource for anyone looking to deepen their understanding of dietary supplement GMPs.

Register for the seminar or get details here .

About EAS Consulting Group

EAS Consulting Group, a Certified Group Company, is a global leader in regulatory solutions for industries regulated by FDA, USDA, and other federal and state agencies. Its network of over 150 independent advisors and consultants enables EAS to provide comprehensive consulting, training, and auditing services, ensuring proactive regulatory compliance for food, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, cosmetics, tobacco, hemp, and CBD.

About Certified Group

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services. Certified Group includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), FSNS Certification & Audit, Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco, nicotine, and cannabis/hemp industries. For more information, visit .

