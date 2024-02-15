Landsbankinn Hf.: Covered Bond Offering Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Today, Landsbankinn concluded a covered bond auction where two series were offered for sale.

A total of 12 bids for ISK 2,760m were received in the series LBANK CB 29 at 7.50%-7.60% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 1,980m were accepted in the series at 7.54% yield. Following the tap issuance, the total amount issued in the series will be ISK 12,980m.

A total of 16 bids for ISK 4,220m were received in the series LBANK CBI 30 at 3.54%-3.63% yield. Bids in the amount of ISK 3,100m were accepted in the series at 3.56% yield. The total amount issued in the series will be ISK 8,840m.

Settlement date will be 22 February 2024.

Arion banki, Islandsbanki and Kvika act as market makers for covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

The covered bonds are issued in accordance with a license from the Financial Supervisory Authority (FME), with reference to act. no. 11/2008 and FME's rules no. 190/2023. Further information on the bonds and the cover pool is available on Landsbankinn's website, Landsbankinn's funding - Landsbankinn .