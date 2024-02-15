Light-It: An Innovative Health Tech Company Taking The Healthcare Industry By Storm

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Light-it Co-founders: Javier Lempert, Alan Brande and Martin Oppenheimer

Light-it development team working in a meeting room

A digital product agency announces the launch of two spinoffs and stands at the forefront of revolutionizing the healthcare industry with Generative AI

- Jeff McSpadden Co-Founder & CEO at ComposureAVENTURA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Light-it is a healthcare digital product agency at the forefront of revolutionizing the healthcare industry with Generative AI and Innovation technology. It proudly announces its significant strides in driving innovation and efficiency in healthcare outcomes and processes. Catering to a diverse range of collaborations, including major hospitals, global companies, medtech startups, clinics, and healthcare professionals, Light-it has become a trusted partner in remodeling the healthcare technology ecosystem.Collaboration Highlights:Among Light-it's clientele are two of the most prestigious hospitals in the United States, showcasing the company's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to the most discerning healthcare institutions. Additionally, Light-it has collaborated with clients supported by notable Venture Capital (firms on pre-seed and series A and B funding) and a global NGO focused on the responsible consumption and prevention of alcohol.Expanding Horizons with Spin-offs:Light-it has recently launched two groundbreaking spin-off companies, which were originally incubated in their Innovation Lab:- Puppeteer :focuses on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and Large Language Models (LLMs) and aims to streamline healthcare procedures by employing state-of-the-art technologies, making them more effective and patient-centric. Making healthcare LLMs 10x more intelligent and human, Puppeteer offers a platform that enables any healthcare company to construct AI agents with unparalleled human-like capabilities in just days.- Compliant ChatGPT :Recognizing the growing importance of generative AI tools, Light-it introduces Compliant ChatGPT. This innovative spin-off is dedicated to making generative AI tools, such as those developed by OpenAI, accessible while prioritizing the security and privacy of patient data. It aims to unleash the full potential of AI in healthcare safely and securely with us. Compliant ChatGPT aligns with regulatory standards, including compliance with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), ensuring the confidentiality of sensitive healthcare information.Company Vision and Purpose:As Light-it continues to push the boundaries of healthcare technology, its vision is to catalyze innovative public and private health solutions by sustainable development. It has met and exceeded the evolving demands of the healthcare industry to empower physicians and patients with cutting-edge solutions. All to comply with its ultimate purpose: enhancing people's quality of life.Awards and honors:- Financial Times, Fastest Growing Companies, 2021- IT Builders Start-up of the Year, 2023- CLUTCH Champion and Global Leader in Healthcare Software Development, 2023- Capterra by Gartner Top Healthcare Software Developer, 2023- Hackernoon Startup of the Year Uy 2023- GPTW®, #3 in Software Development, #3 for Women, #4 for MillennialsAbout Light-it:Light-it is a leading technology company dedicated to driving innovation in the healthcare industry. It helps Digital Health Startups, Clinics, and Medtech companies ideate, design, and develop custom web and mobile applications to transform the industry's future.



