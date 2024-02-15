Announcing The 2024 GSV 150: The Top Growth Companies In Digital Learning & Workforce Skills

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHICAGO and NEW YORK and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSV, the global platform supporting and investing in "Pre-K to Gray" education innovation, proudly announces the 2024 GSV 150 : the top 150 growth companies transforming digital learning and workforce skills.

The GSV 150 are VC- and PE-backed private companies experiencing top-line growth with minimum double-digit millions in revenue. Selected from 2,000+ global companies using GSV's proprietary rubric-revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification, and margin profile-this cohort collectively reaches ~3B people and generates ~$23B in revenue.

"The world is adapting to seismic shifts from generative AI," says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures. "AI co-pilots, AI tutors, AI content generators-AI is ubiquitous, and differentiation is increasingly critical. This is an impressive group of EdTech companies that are leveraging AI and driving positive outcomes for learners and society."

Compared to 2023, North American companies remain at 59% of the 2024 total; India increased to 15% (from 14%), and Europe increased to 12% (from 11%). Latin America decreased from 7% to 5%, and others based elsewhere increased from 8% to 9%.

Workforce Learning comprises 34% of the list, K-12 29%, Higher Education 24%, Adult Consumer Learning 10%, and Early Childhood 3%. Additionally, 21% of the companies stretch across two or more "Pre-K to Gray" categories. A broader move towards profitability is also evident: the collective gross and EBITDA margin score of the 2024 cohort increased 5% compared to 2023.

See the list at ; join many of them at ASU+GSV AIR Show , April 13-15, and ASU+GSV Summit , April 14-17, in San Diego.

