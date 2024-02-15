(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Electric drive and power domain research: electric drive assembly evolves to integration and domain control

To follow the development trend for electrified and lightweight vehicles, new energy vehicle electric drive assembles tend to be highly integrated. At present, the mainstream electric drive system integration route is three-in-one technology, integrating motor, ECU and reducer. The technology has overall been mature.

In terms of the development trend of all-electric drive assembly, electric control system integration tend to be X-in-one deep integration in the future, overall evolving to the '3+3+X platform' (three-in-one electric drive + three-in-one charging and distribution + BMS/VCU/PTC/TMM, etc.). 'Six-in-one' products further integrate BMS, VCU, etc. to constitute 'seven-in-one' or 'eight-in-one' products which combine vehicle thermal management system to become 'nine-in-one' or 'ten-in-one' products, achieving deep integration of mechanical and power components.

OEMs work harder to independently develop and manufacture electric drive systems.

At present, electric drive assembles are mainly manufactured by automotive OEMs themselves or provided by third-party suppliers. Automakers that manufacture by themselves are led by Tesla, NIO, BYD, Volkswagen, etc. Some OEMs are also increasing their self-sufficiency ratio.

For example, Great Wall Motor which initially adopted UAES' electric drive systems is shifting to independent manufacture through its subsidiary Svolt; Geely which used Nidec's electric drive systems in early days now begins to independently manufacture through its arm VREMT. Electric drive system suppliers mainly include international giants like Bosch, Magna, BorgWarner, Nidec and ZF, and multiple Chinese suppliers such as Inovance Technology, Jing-Jin Electric Technologies, Huawei, and Jee Technology.

OEMs' greater need for self-development has brought about change in conventional electric drive assembly supply and demand relationships.

From OEM's perspective, electric drive system is a highly customized product, and automakers have different position, power and performance requirements for their vehicle models, which needs to be matched with vehicle systems. Self-developing electric drives therefore can save upstream and downstream communication cost and investment cost for OEMs, and also accelerates model iteration;

From third-party supplier's perspective, their cost advantage is great. Whether it is for lower cost, faster iteration and lower rejection rate in production, or platform-based production line utilization, third-party suppliers can share cost and thus gain scale cost advantages by supplying to multiple automakers.

Considering position of their model vehicles, automakers have different technology routes and performance requirements for vehicle power. For example, for mid-to-high-end models that are less sensitive to cost, the priority is given to performance and reliability of electric drive products, so OEMs prefer self-supply system; as for low-to-mid-end models with low value, highlighting procurement cost, self-production costs much for OEMs, and has no cost advantage compared to third-party supply, so OEMs may prioritize third-party supply.

In the future, in the electric drive system market OEMs and third-party suppliers will coexist for a long time, and OEMs dominate in the mid-to-high-end model market while third-party suppliers lead in the low-to-mid-end model market.

Domain control for electric drive systems: evolve from independent power domains to cross-domain fusion and central integration

In the evolution from X-in-one controllers to power domain controllers, at first all powertrain control modules were integrated into a single PCB (multiple master chips/single control board), and then they share a single controller for software algorithm fusion (single master chip/single control board).

In the trend for X-in-one integration, based on original VCU, hardware and software of powertrain control modules such as VCU, BMS, MCU and DC/DC are integrated into one controller through chip integration and algorithm fusion to form a power domain control platform, and higher performance chips are used to support vehicles to enable SOA. Power domain controller will realize centralization of powertrain control decision ends, while sensor and actuator functions will be decentralized to each ECU.

DCU3000, a vehicle power domain controller launched by Tianjin Yidingfeng Powertrain, integrates control functions such as VCU, BMS, and thermal management. This product complies with AUTOSAR 4.2 standard, and supports RTE and non-RTE interfaces at the application layer. It also supports such functions as UDS fault diagnosis and 100M vehicle Ethernet communication. It allows for customization of bootloader brushing process and parameters, and supports FOTA backup and refresh function. It is suitable for battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles with 12V power supply systems.

As OEMs announce their next-generation E/E architectures, vehicle controllers will be further integrated and reduced, and ultimately form a 'central computing + zone control' architecture. In the evolution trend of EEA, power domains will be further integrated with other functional domains for cross-domain fusion, including power + body + chassis three-domain fusion, power domain + chassis domain fusion and other solutions, so as to smoothly evolve to centralized architecture. Examples include ZF's vehicle motion domain (VMD) controller, UAES' VMD controller VCU8.5, and SemiDrive's intelligent vehicle control unit VHPC.

As a central computer, ZF's VMD controller is designed to integrate vehicle functions in different domains and supports stand-alone functions in a single unit. It coordinates chassis and vehicle functions from a single unit and integrates vehicle body control functions without the need of additional ECUs while reducing complexity. The VMD controller is adaptable for all types of chassis platforms, vehicle motion and body functions, next-generation software defined cars and future domain and zone E/E architectures.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Electric Drive System Integration Solution

1.1 Mainstream Electric Drive Integration Solution: Three-in-one

1.2 Future Electric Drive Integration Trend: All-in-one Deep Integration

1.3 Electric Drive System Market Overview and Supply Mode

1.4 Powertrain Core Control Components - VCU

2. Powertrain Domain Integration Solution

2.1 Functional Domain Architecture - Power Domain Controller

2.2 Power Domain Fusion Solution under Cross-domain Trend

3. Power Domain Control System Supply Chain

3.1 Introduction of VCU/Power Domain Control Industry Chain

3.2 Key Elements of Software and Hardware of Power Domain Controller

3.3 Upstream of Power Domain Control System - Hardware

3.4 Upstream of Power Domain Control System - Software

4. Power Domain Market and Development Trends

4.1 Cooperative Development Mode of Power Domain Control

4.2 China Passenger Car Power Domain Controller Market Size, 2022-2025E

4.3 Development Requirements of Power Domain Control System

4.4 Core Capabilities for Future Development of Power Domain Controllers

4.5 Eight Development Trends of Power Domain

5. Powertrain and Control System Layout of OEMs

5.1 BYD

5.2 Geely/Zeekr

5.3 Tesla

5.4 Changan Automobile

5.5 Volkswagen

5.6 GAC

5.7 Leapmotor

5.8 SAIC

5.9 BAIC

5.10 Li Auto

5.11 Xpeng Motors

5.12 NIO

5.13 Dongfeng

5.14 Neta Auto

6 Foreign Powertrain Controller and Solution Suppliers

6.1 Bosch

6.2 Vitesco Technologies

6.3 UAES

6.4 Ecotron

6.5 ZF

6.6 Marelli

7 Chinese Powertrain Controller and Solution Suppliers

7.1 HiRain Technologies

7.2 Aohai Technology

7.3 Neusoft Reach

7.4 China Vagon Automotives Holdings Co., Ltd.

7.5 Tianjin Yidingfeng Powertrain Technology Co., Ltd.

7.6 Shanghai G-Pulse Electronics Technology

7.7 Jee Technology

7.8 Beijing Fengzhi Technology Co., Ltd.

7.9 Beijing Sylincom Technology. Co., Ltd.

7.10 Shenzhen Hangsheng Electronics Co., Ltd.

7.11 Hefei J-Link Automotive Electronics Co., Ltd.

