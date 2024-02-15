Nulogy Announces Strategic Investment From Rubicon Technology Partners

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Investment positions Nulogy to accelerate global growth as the leader in multi-enterprise collaboration technology for manufacturing supply chains

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, today announced it has secured a strategic investment from Rubicon Technology Partners ("Rubicon"), a growth-oriented private equity firm based in Boulder, Colorado, that is focused exclusively on investing in and growing enterprise software companies.

Nulogy & Rubicon Technology Partners (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation)

Nulogy's multi-enterprise collaboration platform is used by the world's leading brands, and for more than a decade has enabled their networks of contract manufacturing, contract packaging, and third-party logistics partners to become suppliers of choice through enhanced agility, efficiency, and customer service.

The investment by Rubicon will accelerate Nulogy's growth strategy as the company continues to scale through new product innovation and go-to-market expansion, while aiming to deliver greater value and service to its existing customers.

Nulogy is the only purpose-built multi-enterprise collaboration platform for supplier networks and digitally enables manufacturers and their external supplier networks to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. Nulogy's solutions run within the supply networks of global FMCG leaders such as L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight.

Nulogy is also the global leader in co-pack software, field-proven in hundreds of sites worldwide. Nulogy's platform provides purpose-built functionality for digitizing and optimizing the end-to-end contract packaging workflow, enabling co-pack providers to increase efficiency, improve profit margins, and drive growth.

Within the past year, Nulogy has expanded its service offerings with the introduction of Nulogy's Connect Solution and the expansion of its Supplier Collaboration Solution, as well as the launch of the Essential Package for Contract Packers within European markets earlier this year.

"For more than 20 years, Nulogy has been dedicated to innovating and delivering solutions that enable supply chain providers to operate and collaborate with greater ease, efficiency, and agility," said Jason Tham, CEO and co-founder of Nulogy. "As we look ahead to the next chapter of our journey, we are excited to work with Rubicon, an investment partner that shares our vision and growth mindset as we continue our mission of enabling collaborative, sustainable manufacturing supply chain networks. This partnership with Rubicon is not only a tremendous opportunity to continue solving the complex challenges within the supply chain industry, but also to deliver even more value and superior service to our existing customers."

"Nulogy is a fast-growing company that is uniquely positioned to tackle some of the most challenging issues in the supply chain industry. We are invigorated by their energy as a forward-thinking company that is developing innovative and differentiated solutions for some of the world's leading FMCG companies and their external supply chains,'' said Vincent Chao, Partner at Rubicon Technology Partners. "Rubicon's mission is to accelerate the growth of companies like Nulogy, and as a strategic partner we will support Nulogy's growth by helping them bring new product advancements into new markets around the world. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with such a unique software provider that will shape the future of manufacturing supply chains globally.''

Nulogy, a leading supplier of cloud-based supply chain solutions, enables customers and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. The Nulogy platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brands, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, and raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

For more information about Nulogy please visit Nulogy .

Rubicon Technology Partners invests in enterprise software companies with proven products and talented management teams to help grow and scale their businesses. Rubicon enables companies to adapt to the changing requirements of their businesses as they grow and scale using a set of proprietary processes, best practices and a portfolio-wide engagement model. Rubicon has over $3.8 billion in assets under management and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with additional offices in New Haven, Connecticut and Palo Alto, California. Rubicon's experience, collaborative approach, capital, and culture make it a compelling partner for software companies seeking to accelerate the growth, profitability and strategic value of their platform.

For more information about Rubicon please visit .

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation