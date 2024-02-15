               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Invitation To Presentation Of Raysearch's Year-End Report 2023


2/15/2024 10:46:24 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's year-end report 2023 on February 23, 2024, at 10.00 am CET. The report will be published on February 23, 2024, at 07.45 am and will be available together with presentation slides on raysearchlabs. Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.

Link to webcast: RaySearch Q4, 2023

Or dial in to join the webcast:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
[email protected]

Annika Blondeau Henriksson, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00

[email protected]

