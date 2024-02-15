Rocketlane Introduces Subscriptions Feature To Revolutionize Management Of Recurring Client Projects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Rocketlane , the leading provider of customer onboarding and PSA software, announces the launch of Rocketlane Subscriptions, a cutting-edge solution designed to streamline and manage all recurring client projects.

Recurring retainer projects pose unique challenges, often requiring meticulous tracking, budget monitoring, and adaptation to changing client needs. Without a comprehensive system in place, businesses may struggle with inefficiencies, overservicing, and a lack of financial clarity.

Rocketlane Subscriptions addresses these pain points head-on, offering a suite of features tailored to optimize the subscription-based (recurring retainer) project lifecycle. With Rocketlane Subscriptions, launching and managing subscription-based projects is as simple as a few clicks. Whether it's transitioning existing projects to a recurring subscription-based pricing model, or implementing one afresh, Rocketlane seamlessly adapts to business needs from the outset.

"Rocketlane provides visibility into completed, ongoing, and upcoming subscription periods, empowering services companies to anticipate future needs, prevent overutilization, and make informed decisions with confidence", says Srikrishnan Ganesan , CEO of Rocketlane. "We also enable users to monitor budgeted hours, track progress, and receive alerts to prevent overservicing. With detailed breakdowns and transparent communication tools, companies can ensure every hour contributes accurately to their bottom line."

Rocketlane also offers a comprehensive view of the financial landscape, including cost impact, margins, and revenue. Users can analyze planned versus actual revenue, understand subscription trends, and accurately forecast future earnings to maximize profitability and drive business growth.

"Subscriptions provide professional services orgs with consistent income streams and enhanced revenue predictability. Supporting this business model on our platform is a gamechanger; it helps companies efficiently manage recurring client work end-to-end," said Srikrishnan.

About Rocketlane



Rocketlane is a purpose-built PSA and client onboarding platform that helps businesses deliver predictable outcomes, accelerate time-to-value, and improve team utilization and project profitability. With support for various project types, including subscriptions, time and material, or fixed fee, Rocketlane empowers teams to streamline project management and focus on the work that truly matters. To learn more about Rocketlane, visit

.

