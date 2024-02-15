Global Inverter Duty Motor Market To Expand At A 12.1% CAGR, To Attain A US$ 14.7 Billion Valuation By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inverter duty motors are becoming vital in Industry 4.0 as automation transforms global industries. Demand is soaring due to the quest for improved performance and reliability in modern manufacturing.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Future Market Insights (FMI), the global inverter duty motor market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2024, driven by expansion of renewable energy installations. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 12.1% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of US$ 14.7 Billion by 2034.



A major factor contributing to the growth of the market is the continuous advancements in material science and motor design technologies, which enable the development of lighter, more compact, and high performance inverter duty motors. The motors offer improved power density, efficiency, and durability, meeting the evolving requirements of diverse applications and industries.

Request Your Sample Report to Explore the Latest Industry Trends!

Collaborations between motor manufacturers, technology providers, and industry stakeholders facilitate the development of integrated solutions tailored to specific applications and market segments. Strategic partnerships enable knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and access to new markets, fostering innovation and growth in the inverter duty motor market.

The ongoing electrification of industrial processes, driven by factors such as environmental regulations and cost savings, creates demand for inverter duty motors. The motors enable precise control and optimization of various manufacturing processes, leading to improved efficiency and productivity.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:



Global inverter duty motor market was valued at US$ 4.1 Billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 15.1% .

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% through 2034.

By application, the pumps segment to account for a CAGR of 11.6% through 2034.

The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 10.0 Billion during the forecast period. The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.5% through 2034.

“There is a growing need for inverter duty motors capable of handling higher voltage and current requirements, with the increasing adoption of inverter technology in high power applications such as oil and gas extraction, mining, and marine propulsion systems. Manufacturers are developing motors with enhanced power ratings and robust construction to meet these demands,” – opines Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Purchase Premium Report Now to Stay Ahead of the Competition!

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players in the inverter duty motor market are:



Regal Beloit Corporation

ABB

Siemens

GE

Nidec Motor Corporation

Havells India Ltd.

Rockwell Automation

Adlee Powertronic Co. Ltd.

Bison Gear & Engineering

North American Electric Inc.

Nanyang Harward Ex Machinery and Electronics Co. Ltd. Fukuta Elec & Mach. Co. Ltd.

Company Portfolio:



GE, a leading conglomerate, manufactures a variety of products including inverter duty motors. The inverter duty motors of the company are designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern industrial applications. The motors offer superior performance, robust construction, and compatibility with variable frequency drives, enabling efficient and reliable operation in challenging environments. Nidec Motor Corporation specializes in the manufacturing of electric motors and related products. Their portfolio encompasses inverter duty motors engineered to deliver high torque and precise control when operated with variable frequency drives. The inverter duty motors by Nidec are recognized for their performance, reliability, and suitability for diverse industrial applications.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global inverter duty motor market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the inverter duty motor market, the market is segmented on the basis of construction material (laminated steel, cast iron, aluminum), application (pumps, fans, conveyors, extruders, others), and end user (chemicals, oil and gas, metal and mining, paper and pulp, food and beverage, others), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Request the Report Methodology for a Comprehensive Understanding!

Inverter Duty Motor Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Construction Material:



Laminated Steel

Cast Iron Aluminum



By Application:



Pumps

Fans

Conveyors

Extruders Others



By End User:



Chemicals

Oil and Gas

Metal and Mining

Paper and Pulp

Food and Beverage Others

By Region:



North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia The Middle East and Africa



About the Industrial Automation Division at Future Market Insights:

The industrial automation team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the market lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore Future Market Insights, Inc. Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

The global industrial motors market is projected to expand slowly at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2032, to propel the market's valuation to US$ 917.3 Million in 2032.

The electric motor market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.64% between 2023 and 2033, totalling around US$ 252.6 Billion by 2033.

The global micro inverter market size touched a valuation of US$ 1.59 Billion in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 4.36 Billion by 2032.

The pin marking machines market is predicted to expand at a gradual rate to reach US$ 987 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.8% through 2032.

The global motor generator set market is anticipated to surpass US$ 4.5 Billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033. The market is likely to secure US$ 2.7 Billion in 2023.

The crystallization equipment market is estimated to rise from US$ 3,229.6 Million in 2024 to US$ 4,174.7 Million by 2034.

The sales in the global gasoline generator market are anticipated to top US$ 994.6 Million, rising at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The industrial marking equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the period 2022-2032, and by 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 30.84 Billion.

The medium voltage transformer market is likely to reach US$ 19,080.56 Million by 2033. The market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 4.50% from 2023 to 2033.

The switchgear market is projected to expand at a 5.3% CAGR from an estimated US$ 4,828.4 Million in 2023 to US$ 7,685.3 Million by 2033.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube