Global Smart Weapons Market to Reach $28.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Smart Weapons estimated at US$17.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$28.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Missiles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$9.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Munitions segment is estimated at 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Smart Weapons market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 431 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $28.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

From an Army of Thousands to an Army of None, the Rise of the Digital Battlefield Provides the Foundation for the Growth of Smart Weapons

Death by Algorithm! Rapid Digitalization is Bringing Us Closer to that Reality

Worries Over Geopolitical Conflicts & Galloping Inflation Overtakes Concerns About the Now Receding COVID-19 Pandemic

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022

Smart Weapons - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Pandemic Fails to Deter Global Military Spending, Which Spirals to All Time High in 2021

Robust Defense Spending Opens Opportunities for Increased Investments in Smart Weapons

Smart Weapons: What Are They & What's the Outlook for These Evolving New Generation Weapon Technologies?

World Brands

Recent Market Activity Innovations

As the World Steps Up Military Spending in the Wake of the Russia Ukraine War, Smart Weapons Are Poised to Benefit from the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs

Germany's Historic Military Investments in 2022 Exemplifies the Prevailing Global Sentiment that the World is a Dangerous Place Where the Threat of Authoritarian States Can be Resisted Only With Big-Ticket Military Capabilities

The Nuclear Arms Race Begins as Countries Scramble to Deal With Nuclear Risks in an Increasingly Multipolar World Made Nervous by Putin's Nuclear Sabre Rattling

Rising Conflicts in the South China Sea to Spur Growth in the Asian Market

AI Weapons Emerge as the 3rd Generation in Smart Weapons Amid Growing Ethical Concerns Over the Weaponization of AI

Semi-Autonomous Weapon Systems to Witness Increased Adoption before Complete Migration to Fully Autonomous Systems

Surface-to-Air Missile Accidents Increase the Need to Make Smart Weapons Smarter

Shift Towards Electronic/Digital Warfare & Technical Superiority Over Conventional Weapons Strengthens The Business Case for Smart Weapons

Successful Deployments of Smart Bombs to Drive Robust Demand

Precision Guided Munitions Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Demand for Airborne and Surface-to-Air Missile Systems Gain Momentum

Sensor Fuzed Weapons to Substitute Unguided Cluster Bombs, a Win for the Smart Weapons Market

Smart Gun & Personalized Gun Technologies Offering Higher Accuracy and Safety Become Mainstream

Review of Radar, a Key Technology Enabling the Development of Smart Weapons

Guided by its Numerous Benefits, Military Departments Worldwide Step up Spending on Energy Directed Energy Weapons

Sonic & Ultrasonic Weapons Grows in Popularity for Their Ability to Manipulate Sound Waves to Incapacitate Enemy

Focus on Disabling Enemy with Minimal Collateral Damage Drives Interest in Electromagnetic Weapons

Despite the Intriguing Potential, Particle Beam Weapons Remain a Distant Dream

Plasma Weapons Display Exciting Potential

Demand Grows Stronger for EO/IR (Electro-Optical/Infra-Red) Systems

Importance of Continued Innovation Cannot be Undermined

A Review of the Ethical Issues Surrounding Autonomous Weapons Resolving Challenges Will Remain Critical for Future Success

BAE Systems PLC

Collins Aerospace

Boeing Company, The

Ball Corporation

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC)

Almaz-Antey

Armament Systems & Procedures Inc. (ASP, Inc.)

Bharat Dynamics Limited

Combined Systems, Inc.

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Axon Enterprise, Inc.

Adsys Controls, Inc.

Applied Companies Corp.

BlueHalo Baykar Technologies

