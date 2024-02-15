Thieves Rob Retail Store, Run Into Unexpected Roadblock At Next Store

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vincent LeoneMESQUITE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A recent incident in a strip mall has left the community shocked and concerned about the safety of their local businesses. Days ago, on the night of January 30th, a group of thieves were caught on video surveillance breaking into a retail store and stealing several bags of merchandise. However, their plans were frustrated when they attempted to break into the next-door store, Cloud 9, and were unable to penetrate Armitek Armor Safe Glass security film , which had recently been installed.The video footage shows the thieves easily breaking through the glass door of the first retail store and entering the premises. They were seen carrying out multiple large bags of merchandise before making their way to the neighboring store, Cloud 9. The burglars attempted to break into the store, but after several minutes of trying, they were unable to penetrate Armitek's security film, which proved to be a formidable obstacle.The owners of Cloud 9 are relieved that their store was equipped with Armitek security film. "Our store held up to a glass breaker, impacts with metal bars, and more than ten hard donkey kicks. Seeing these products in action was really eye opening," said Vincent Leone, Cloud 9's Director of Security.This incident serves as a reminder to all businesses to invest in proper security measures to protect their premises and merchandise. The local authorities are currently investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.The community of Mesquite, Nevada is grateful for the swift response of the local authorities and the effectiveness of the Armitek security film. The incident serves as a reminder to all businesses to prioritize the safety and security of their premises. The owners of the retail store and Cloud 9 are thankful for the support and concern shown by the community and are determined to continue providing a safe and secure shopping experience for their customers.

