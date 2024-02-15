PS Homeboys Is Celebrating Modernism With A Caftans & Cocktail Party To Premier Their New Collaboration With Thibaut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PS HomeBoys is a fabulous lifestyle and design showroom in the heart of downtown Palm Springs, that offers 1000's of items from every category imaginable.

PS HomeBoys Caftans & Cocktail launch party on Feb 17th will feature their newest wallcovering and wallpaper collections, created in collaboration with Thibaut.

PS Homeboys, lifestyle brand offers full remodeling, design, real estate, staging and installation services, throughout the desert communities and beyond.

Step beyond PS HomeBoys iconic Pink Doors to shop a well-curated selection of indoor - outdoor furniture, accessories, home décor, gifts, and original art. Browse through an extensive wallpaper library to find that perfect look for any room.

PS Homeboys, Palm Springs, CA design studio and retail showroom was recently voted Best Retailer in Coachella Valley.

PS Homeboy's Caftans & Cocktail Party will premier their new wallcovering collection with Thibaut on Saturday, February 17, 2024, starting at 4pm.

- Andrea Eckberg, Vice President of Sales, ThibautPALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Palm Springs retailer and lifestyle brand PS HomeBoys , is celebrating Modernism Week with a“Caftans & Cocktail Party” to premier their new collaboration with Thibaut .PS HomeBoys Caftan & Cocktail Party starts at 4 pm on Saturday, February 17, 2024, and will launch the brand collaboration with Thibaut. The party also serves as the official debut of their new wallcovering designs on display during the opening weekend of Modernism Week (Feb 16-25,2024). PS HomeBoys launch party guests are encouraged to wear their favorite caftans during after-hours shopping alongside crafted cocktails and a live DJ at their design studio and retail showroom (108 South Indian Canyon Palm Springs, CA, CA 92262).“We are excited for Modernistas to step into the allure of midcentury modern in Palm Springs at our celebratory soiree! Join us for an evening of style and sophistication while discovering Thibaut's latest wallcovering and fabrics.' PS HomeBoys co-owners Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman shared, 'Thibaut's brand and products align perfectly with our lifestyle brand and we have been huge fans of their wallpapers and fabrics for years.”PS HomeBoys is celebrating its fourth year in business from the first opening of its iconic pink doors on Indian Canyon Drive, and as the leading resource for all things chic, throughout the desert communities. Best known for its outrageously bold and colorful mid-century modern collections, and for being recently voted Best Furniture Store in the Coachella Valley, PS HomeBoys lifestyle destination is where buyers go to find an endless array of exquisite wallcoverings, design custom upholstery, and discover a wide range of accessories and decor, alongside artists who showcase original art.Thibaut, whose exquisite fabric and wallcoverings are known worldwide by designers and design enthusiasts alike, is thrilled to be partnering with PS HomeBoys on the opening weekend of Modernism and is honored to have their wallpapers featured during this week's festivities.“Thibaut is thrilled to partner with PS HomeBoys to adorn their showroom with our new wallcovering and fabrics for their Caftans & Cocktails event. We look forward to celebrating Modernism Week with the Palm Springs community in our trusted showroom partner location.” shared Andrea Eckberg, Vice President of Sales, Thibaut.Thibaut, who looks for ways to create collaborative partnerships with stylish retailers like PS HomeBoys wanted to cast a wider net and was excited by the opportunity to reach the 250,000 + tourists that flock to Palm Springs Modernism Week ( ) from all across the globe each spring. Modernism Week, noted as being the“heartbeat of Mid-Century Modern architecture and design” welcomes both consumer and designer audiences, as guests submerge themselves each February at 100's of sold-out and exclusive home tours, educational seminars, and social events that honor the love for“living a Mid-Century Modern lifestyle.”“The idea for a private collection with Thibaut has always been a dream come true and we couldn't be more excited with how our collaboration with Thibaut came together.' Jeremy Taylor, interior designer and co-owner of PS HomeBoys shared,“We can't wait for everyone to join us during our launch event and to experience our new wallcovering at our Caftan & Cocktail Party. Which we created to bring a bit of fashionable fun to our desert communities during Modernism Week's opening weekend. Collaborating with Thibaut is just some of the fun we have planned for our customers' enjoyment and our launch party is not to be missed."PS HomeBoys added that their launch party will feature their newest wallcovering and wallpaper collections, created in collaboration with Thibaut. The new designs feature a stunning mid-century“Queen Palm” design in a Green and Blue colorway from their new wallcovering collection“Palm Grove” that graces their outdoor window. In addition to new wallcovering designs their showroom is constantly bringing in new and innovative products that they curate from local artisans, at various trade events, and from leading home furnishings manufacturers across the globe. Their retail and design showroom also offers modern apparel and accessories to complete your lifestyle look and will debut an exclusive collection of custom fabrics on in-house designed caftans, that you simply can not find anywhere else.Niels Kosman, real estate agent, and PS HomeBoys co-owner said,“Since the first day we opened our iconic pink doors, we have continued to grow and be an affordable and design-savvy resource for Palm Springs and our nearby communities. Artfully blending an eclectic mix of modern furniture, home décor, wallcovering, apparel, and original art, with one-of-a-kind collectibles, our unique one-stop-shop approach for all things chic is what continues to set us apart with a curated look all its own. With immense gratitude to all our customers throughout Southern California who have shopped our collections and helped us to expand our design services, real estate, and staging businesses into the successful lifestyle brand we are today.”At last year's Modernism Week, PS HomeBoys debuted their very own PS HomeBoys ICONS COLLECTION. This exclusive ICONS Wallpaper Collection features Marilyn Monroe and Audrey Hepburn and is designed and sold exclusively through PS HomeBoys. With more than 1000 wallpaper and wallcovering options available in a variety of sizes, colors, textures, and patterns, all with a wide range of price points, PS HomeBoys also offers professional wallcovering installation services for both the end consumer/local homeowners as well as fellow interior designers, stagers, and vacation developers in the area.PS HomeBoys | Who We Are:PS HomeBoys is a fabulous lifestyle and design showroom in the heart of downtown Palm Springs. Step beyond our Pink Doors to shop a well-curated selection of indoor - outdoor furniture, accessories, home décor, gifts, and original art. Browse through an extensive wallpaper library to find that perfect look for any room.PS HomeBoys showroom offers 1000's of items from every category imaginable. With new inventory that grows each and every month and a friendly staff that will help you to find everything you need to design your perfect living space.Offering cash & carry and delivery options for in-stock and made-to-order furnishings, PS HomeBoys also offers full remodeling, design and installation services, real estate, and staging throughout the desert communities and beyond. Visit their showroom today to make your space a reflection of YOU!###

