Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device To Connect Multiple Trailers (CHK-970)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and found connecting tandem trailers to be time-consuming and physically tiring work. I thought there could be a better way," said an inventor, from South Elgin, Ill., "so I invented THE

AXEL STABILIZER. My design would greatly simplify the operation to save valuable time for busy drivers."

The patent-pending invention provides a device to precisely join multiple trailers in the trucking industry. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle when aligning and connecting multiple trailers to be towed by a semi-truck. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of

InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 22-CHK-970, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp