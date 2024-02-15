NBC10's Latoyia Edwards To Host NSBE Boston's 6Th Annual Inspire STEM Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) Boston Professionals invites you to the 6th Annual Inspire STEM Scholarship and Awards Gala , taking place on February 24th, 2024, at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport. Presented by Amgen, this black-tie event will celebrate the accomplishments of Black STEM professionals and students in the Boston area.

With the theme "Black is STEM," this year's gala recognizes Black History in the making. Hosted by Emmy-award winning news anchor Latoyia Edwards , the gala promises an evening of inspiration and recognition. Edwards, a Dorchester native and one of Boston Magazine's Most Influential Bostonians, will guide attendees through a celebration highlighting ongoing Black achievements in STEM fields.

Janeen Uzzell , the Chief Executive Officer of NSBE, will deliver the keynote address. Notable honorees include Gilda Barabino, President of Olin College, Dr. Wesley Harris, Charles Stark Draper Professor at MIT, Dr. Dutrochet Djoko, Associate Director at Sarepta Therapeutics, Dr. Renee Richardson-Gosline, Senior Lecturer and Research Scientist at MIT Sloan, Chakara Cardillo, PLTW Master Teacher at Randolph Community Middle School, and Chiderah Okoye, Co-founder and Chair of Transform Power Systems.

In addition to honoring leaders, the gala will award scholarships to outstanding Black STEM students, aiming to raise $100,000 to support their academic success. Since its inception, the gala has granted nearly $300,000 in scholarships.

The 6th Annual Inspire STEM Gala will take place from 7:00 pm to 9:30 pm on February 24th. Tickets and event details can be found at inspirestemgala . Join NBC10's Latoyia Edwards, NSBE Boston, and keynote speaker Janeen Uzzell for a night of Black STEM excellence.

Watch highlights of the 2023 Inspire STEM Gala here .

Event Details

Date: Saturday, Feb 24, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. to 9:30

p.m.

Venue: Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport

Tickets: inspirestemgala

About NSBE Boston

THE NATIONAL SOCIETY OF BLACK ENGINEERS BOSTON PROFESSIONALS (NSBE BOSTON), is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization, founded in 1988, dedicated to the academic & professional success of Black/African American engineering students and professionals. NSBE Boston seeks to inspire the next generation of technical professionals and serve as a catalyst for transforming the culture of engineering, through mentorship, education, and leadership training.

For more information, visit

SOURCE NSBE Boston Professionals