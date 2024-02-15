Fairview Microwave Unveils Phase Shifters And Continuously Variable Attenuators

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New Devices Offer Precise Control for High-Frequency Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairview Microwave, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced its latest offering in RF technology – phase shifters and continuously variable attenuators . These cutting-edge products feature a dial design, offering unmatched precision and versatility for a wide range of applications.

Fairview's new phase shifters and continuously variable attenuators cover frequencies up to 40 GHz.

Continue Reading

The new phase shifters provide an impressive frequency range of up to 40 GHz, catering to engineers and researchers requiring flexibility for high-frequency applications. With a minimum phase adjustment of 360 degrees, these phase shifters offer unparalleled control for precise manipulation of phase angles to meet specific requirements.

The continuously variable attenuators deliver flat attenuation levels across the full frequency bands of operation, ensuring consistent signal quality throughout a broad spectrum. Operating at frequencies up to 18 GHz, they are ideal for demanding RF and microwave systems.

Engineered with precision in mind, Fairview's new components enable accurate and repeatable adjustments, making them reliable tools for achieving desired outcomes.

"With the introduction of our phase shifters and continuously variable attenuators, we empower engineers and researchers to push the boundaries of what's possible in RF and microwave technology," said Product Line Manager Steven Pong.

Fairview Microwave's phase shifters and continuously variable attenuators are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:



A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite has a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for their customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics .

Press Contact:

Peter McNeil

Fairview Microwave

17792 Fitch

Irvine, Calif. 92614

+1 (978) 682-6936

SOURCE Fairview Microwave Inc.