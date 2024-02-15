United Arab Emirates (UAE) Data Center Market Forecast To 2029: Key Trends In IT Capacity And Infrastructure Unveiled

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Feb. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Data Center Market Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends & Forecasts Up To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This market analysis on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Data Center industry reveals a significant growth trajectory, with projections estimating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.48% up to the year 2029. The study showcases a future filled with expansion and development in the UAE's technological infrastructure.

Key Industry Expansion Indicators

The report highlights the steady growth of IT load capacity in data centers across the UAE, with an expectation to reach a staggering 841 MW by 2029. This goes hand in hand with the increase in total raised floor space, predicted to expand to 5 million sq. ft within the same period. In a clear manifestation of digital infrastructure scaling, installed racks are also set for growth, with an anticipated count of 250,576 units by 2029, with Dubai earmarked to accommodate a significant portion of this expansion. Further underlining this upsurge, the UAE market currently boasts 32 colocation data center facilities, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai emerging as pivotal hubs. This growth is fundamentally driven by the accelerated adoption of 5G networks, widespread smartphone usage, and extensive digitization across various sectors.

Trend Analysis: Emergence of Tier 3 Data Centers

The rise of Tier 3 data center facilities stands out as a profound trend within the market. These facilities offer a more reliable infrastructure that addresses the increasing demand for high uptime and redundancy. In 2022, the IT load capacity for Tier 3 data centers in the UAE hit 178.64 MW and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.96%, aiming to reach 576.94 MW by 2029. The prediction illustrates that throughout the forecast period, the majority of new data center facilities will align with Tier 3 certifications, with companies such as Equinix Inc., Khazna Data Center, and Moro Hub leading the way in provisioning of upcoming infrastructure.

{INFOGRAPHIC_PLACEHOLDER}

Industry Leaders and Market Consolidation

The report underscores a moderately consolidated UAE Data Center market, with the top players accounting for 59.42% of the overall market share. Prominent industry names include datamena, Equinix, Inc., Gulf Data Hub, Khazna Data Center, and Moro Hub, representing the competitive edge within the market.



IT Load Capacity Projected to Hit 841 MW by 2029

Increase in Raised Floor Space to 5 Million Sq. Ft Anticipated by 2029

250,576 Installed Racks Expected by the End of the Forecast Period 32 Colocation Facilities with Emphasis on Abu Dhabi and Dubai as Key Market Centers

This in-depth market analysis aims to provide key stakeholders with valuable insights into the UAE Data Center Market's growth, infrastructure trends, and forecasted developments. The emphasis on IT load capacity, raised floor space, and rack installations highlight the industry's scale-up in response to technological advancements and increased demand for data processing capabilities. The report also includes access to expert analyst support, ensuring that data center investors, policymakers, and industry players stay informed and ready to capitalize on emergent market opportunities.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



datamena

dcvaults

eHosting DataFort

Equinix, Inc.

Etisalat

Gulf Data Hub

Injazat

Khazna Data Center

Moro Hub (DATA HUB INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS MORO L.L.C)

Pacific Controls Web Werks

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

United Arab Emirates Data Center Market United Arab Emirates Data Center Mar

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900